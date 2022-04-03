Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: PMO Denies Reports Of Rajapaksa's Resignation; 'no Such Plan'

Hours after reports of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tendering his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa surfaced, the Prime Minister's Office issued a statement on Sunday. In the statement, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office called the reports 'false', and underlined that 'there was no such plan' at present. The reports started doing the rounds amid large-scale protest in the island nation on the economic crisis inspite of imposition of the Emergency and a 36-hour-long curfew.

Emergency, 36-hour-long curfew in Sri Lanka

President Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1. In the gazette, the President states: “Whereas I am of opinion that by reason of a public emergency in Sri Lanka it is expedient to do so in the interests of public security the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community”.

Thereafter, on Saturday, the Rajapaksa-led Sri Lankan government imposed a 36-hour curfew on Saturday. The curfew, as per the government order, will be in place across the island country starting from 6 PM on Saturday to 6 am on Monday.

Opposition stages protest against Emergency & other restrictions

Earlier on Sunday, lawmakers from Sri Lanka’s principal opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged an anti-government protest against President Rajapaksa’s move to impose restrictions amidst the worst economic crisis on the island nation. Opposition lawmakers marched towards the city’s main square, chanting slogans and carrying placards that read: “Stop Suppression” and “Gota go home.”

Police officials set up barricades leading up to Independence Square, which was built to commemorate Sri Lanka’s independence in 1948. Additionally, the Sri Lankan police Sunday have arrested 664 persons in the country’s Western Province for violating the curfew, the Colombo Page newspaper reported.

The arrests took place during an operation between 10 pm on Saturday night and 6 am this morning, the newspaper said, quoting police officials. They said that more operations were being carried out across the country to nab people violating the curfew, report said.