Sri Lanka's President Directs Officials To Clear Barriers Related To India-funded Projects

As Sri Lanka continues to reel under the economic crisis, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed officials to clear all barriers that are blocking the progress of Indian-funded projects in the island nation. During a meeting on Friday, September 9, the Sri Lankan President evaluated the progress of several development projects in the country based on Indian investment collaboration. Further, he also advised officials to make necessary changes to the circulars in order to swiftly implement those projects, Colombo Gazette reported.

According to reports, the meeting was also attended by India's Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K. Jacob. During the meet, President Wickremesinghe outlined the necessity to amend any clauses in periodic circulars issued by past administrations that impede the progress of projects. The meeting was attended by several senior officials of Sri Lanka including Sagala Ratnayake, senior advisor on national security and chief of staff to the President, Mapa Pathirana, secretary of the ministry of power and energy, as well as other ministry secretaries and government representatives.

India provides around $4 billion in food and financial aid to Sri Lanka

It should be noted here that India has been providing continuous assistance to the island nation in an attempt to steer its fragile economy. At the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 4, India highlighted its significant and beneficial contributions to human-centric globalisation and mentioned that it has provided Sri Lanka with about USD 4 billion (over Rs 31,000 crore) in food and financial aid. "We are continuing to help our good friend and neighbour Sri Lanka to ensure food security by providing nearly USD 4 billion in food and financial assistance during the past few months," stated Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, as per ANI.

India provided over 25 tonnes of drugs & other medical supplies

The Indian government has also provided over 25 tonnes of drugs and other medical supplies to the island nation, estimated to be worth around 370 million Sri Lankan Rupees (SLR). Besides, it has also provided essential humanitarian commodities including rice, milk powder, and kerosene under the government’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Notably, Sri Lanka has been experiencing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials.

Image: Facebook/@Ranil Wickremesinghe