Sri Lanka's President Rajapaksa Urges Lawmakers To Unite & Find Solution To Ongoing Crisis

As the island nation continues to battle the crumbling economy, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday urged all lawmakers to unite and work promptly in order to find a solution when the country has plunged into "dire straits." "We must be mindful of the current situation and unite around a programme that can deliver a fair determination to all. At this juncture, when the country is in dire straits, all the people’s representatives must work together immediately for a solution on behalf of all citizens," the President said in his statement on the occasion of Vesak Poya Day, PTI reported.

Notably, Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death are commemorated on Vesak Poya Day. These three events of his life are believed to have occurred on the same day. In his statement, the Sri Lankan President also stressed that the ultimate goal should be to get the desired result while remaining focused on the primary objective. On the occasion, newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also released a message, emphasising that the pledge to rehabilitate people's lives is a promise made to Lord Buddha.

Wickremesinghe urges everyone to avoid divisive politics and work together

The Prime Minister went on to say that restraint and stability in Sri Lanka should be restored, and that the Buddha's Dhamma, which has the most valuable philosophical meaning, also serves as practical state political guidance. After taking the charge, PM Wickremesinghe also promised to ensure the smooth supply of petrol, diesel and electricity to the island nation. Wickremesinghe has also urged everyone to avoid divisive politics and instead assist him in reviving the country's struggling economy.

Lord Buddha's teachings can be put into effect in modern life too: Oppn leader Premadasa

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa stated that Lord Buddha imparted the lesson of making the world a better place through selflessness rather than ambition, opportunism, and greed. Premadasa emphasised that Lord Buddha's teachings can be put into effect in modern life too. It should be mentioned here that the Indian High Commission in Colombo also wished the people of the island nation on the occasion of Vesak Poya Day. “High Commission of India wishes a blessed #Vesak #Poya Day,” the mission wrote in a Twitter post.

