Amid the growing protest against Sri Lankan President, Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday addressed the demonstrators, stating that that it is "useless to ask him to go home" since he has nowhere to go. Speaking in the Sri Lankan city of Kandy, Wickremesinghe said that some people had threatened to hold demonstrations calling for him to return home, according to the Colombo Gazette. In response to the demands, the Sri Lankan President said, “I am appealing to you not to do that as I have no home to go to," ANI quoted Colombo Gazette as saying.

Terming such protests against him as "pointless" and a waste of time, he appealed to the demonstrators to either rebuild the country or his burnt house. “No point telling a man who has no home, to go home,” he asserted, adding that the demonstrators might demand him to go home after his house gets repaired. It is to mention that Wickremesinghe's house was set on fire by protestors who entered his house after a tense situation erupted between the demonstrators and security forces amid the ongoing economic turmoil.

The Sri Lankan President further emphasised that the upheaval had prevented a potential agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the bankrupt country out of its economic downturn. He even urged political parties to collaborate in order to find long-term solutions to the problems faced by Sri Lanka. According to the President, “The negotiations stalled due to instability in the island nation over the past few weeks as agitators stormed the nation amid extreme fuel and food shortages”.

In addition to this, it is important to mention that on July 9, enraged by the extraordinary financial crisis, Sri Lankan demonstrators stormed into the private mansion of the then-prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and set it on fire. The protestors barged into the property just a few hours ago with the demand for the resignation of the then-president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, tore down police-erected security barriers, jumped in the pool, and ransacked his kitchen and house.

According to the Daily Mirror report, when the security personnel attacked several journalists, additional protesters gathered nearby. The demonstrators invaded his home and set it on fire despite the police having earlier sprayed tear gas at them.

Besides this, during his address in Kandy, Wickremesinghe continued by saying that it would be meaningless to blame former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the economic problem and asked all political parties to work together to help the nation get out of its financial jam and pay off its debt.

After Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as president, Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new leader of Sri Lanka on July 21 in front of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. On July 20, he won the presidency in a vote held in Parliament.

Notably, Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its biggest economic crisis since obtaining independence in 1948, which follows multiple COVID-19 waves and threatens to reverse years of development gains and seriously jeopardise the nation's capacity to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

