Sri Lanka's Presidential Office Reopens Amid Tight Security Arrangement After Protests

Nearly two weeks after the Sri Lankan Presidential office witnessed an unprecedented protest seeking the removal of then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, it has now re-opened amid tight security arrangements. However, even after Ranil Wikremesinghe's appointment as the country's president, protests continued in the debt-ridden crisis-hit country.

Earlier this month, a large number of anti-government protestors seized Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace, resulting in Rajapaksa fleeing the country amid the possibility of being mobbed by the enraged protestors.

Television footage showed hundreds of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside, some taking a dip in the garden pool and others in a jubilant mood. The protestors were seen chanting slogans against the then President - ‘Gota go gama’s or ‘Gota go’ - blaming the former President for the entire crisis the country has been witnessing since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Some footage showed the protestors relishing music at the Presidential Palace.

#WATCH | Presidential office re-opens after anti-government demonstrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Security deployed at the secretariat pic.twitter.com/jnaBSGiGTz — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

In order to avert any similar conditions, a large number of security forces have been deployed outside the Presidential Palace. Earlier, after some protestors gathered outside to protest against the newly appointed Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, security forces arrested several people.

In some places, police charged batons at the protestors, resulting in international condemnation. International human rights groups urged Wickremesinghe to immediately order security forces to cease the use of force against protesters. According to Human Rights Watch, the action sends a dangerous message to the Sri Lankan people.

Human rights groups urge Sri Lanka President to not use force against protestors

The advocacy group, Human Rights Watch, underscored the action exhibit that the new government intends to act through brute force rather than the rule of law. On Saturday, at least two journalists and two lawyers were injured after a group of soldiers attacked the protestors. Security forces arrested 11 people, including protesters and lawyers.

"Urgently needed measures to address the economic needs of Sri Lankans demand a government that respects fundamental rights,” Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. "Sri Lanka’s international partners should send the message loud and clear that they can’t support an administration that tramples on the rights of its people," she added.

It is worth noting here that the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens are being forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines.

(Image: AP)