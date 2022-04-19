Sri Lanka's State Run Ceylon Petroleum Corp Hikes Petrol Price To LKR 338 Per Litre

As the Southeast Asian nation Sri Lanka reels under the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948, the prices of the fuel, particularly petrol significantly shot up on Monday, adding to the woes of the population struggling to fulfil their essential needs, as well as suffering food shortage due to the high rate of inflation. On April 18, the cost of 92 Octane petrol shot up to LKR 338 (approximately Rs 80) per litre as the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation hiked costs due to a rise in the demand and critical supply shortage. The new price increase, which is second in the month by the state’s Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, now matches the per litre price of Lankan Indian oil company (LIOC), according to PTI.

Oil prices shot up due to the depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against US Dollar

The officials of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation told reporters that the global oil prices in Colombo have significantly shot up due to the depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the dollar and the shortage of the foreign currency in Sri Lanka’s reserve spiralling in a month-long looming financial crisis. The country is struggling to import the basic commodities and essential supplies including the staples and the fuel.

The State oil corporation has increased the prices of petrol by nearly 20 per cent, one of the largest hikes for the second time in the week. Meanwhile, the Lanka IOC which supplies oil to nearly a third of the market also hiked the prices to 303 rupees a litre, up from 254 rupees. The firm has risen the price of petrol by 25 per cent as the currency has toppled by an estimated 30% from its value.

Sri Lanka has been witnessing the worst economic crisis in decades that has taken a toll on the population that cannot afford or fulfil the basic daily needs including medical supplies. The financial crisis is being reported as the worst since the Easter bombings of 2019 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The island nation with a population of 22 million has been gripped in political turmoil as it has witnessed protests, defiance of curfews and government ministers resigning from their positions. The nation declared default on its external debt of $51 billion, pending a rescue from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). To tackle the ongoing economic and political upheaval, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also recently appointed a new Cabinet consisting of 17 ministers, as well as invited independent ministers of parliament (MPs) to discuss the economic catastrophe.