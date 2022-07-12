'Sri Lanka's Unprecedented Crisis Raises Concern For Its Neighbouring Nations': Maldives

The government of Maldives recently expressed concern over the unstable situation in Sri Lanka, which is presently undergoing unprecedented economic as well as political turmoil. Dr Abdulla Rasheed Ahmed, Maldives' minister of state for education, stated that the ongoing crisis in the island nation has also raised an alarm in its neighbouring countries.

"India and Maldives, these are the closest neighbours to Sri Lanka. So if anything sad is happening to any of neighbouring country, definitely that should be a concern," ANI quoted Ahmed as saying.

According to the Maldivian minister, Sri Lanka was once counted among the developed nations in the South Asian region, however, the country's current economic crisis and political instability are definitely a matter of concern for everyone. "Even I studied at the National Institute of Education, Sri Lanka. That was, of course, about 23 years before and I knew the development of Sri Lanka in those days. Even people from Singapore visited the country to see their development and their strategies," Dr Ahmed added.

Maldives won't face a similar crisis as Sri Lanka: Education Minister Ahmed

Furthermore, the minister also dismissed reports claiming the South Asian archipelagic country might also face a similar crisis in the near future. Dr Ahmed claimed that President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has effectively managed COVID-19, preventing the possibility of a crisis in the country. He went on to say that the COVID management by the Maldives is definitely a case study and that other countries should come and study how the government managed the situation so effectively.

"Our President is very confident in how he has managed the COVID and nothing bad would happen in the Maldives under his leadership. We don't need to worry because he has given that assurance to the Maldives," Dr Ahmed told ANI.

Sri Lanka crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island country is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Earlier on July 9, protesters stormed into the private residences of the President as well as the Prime Minister demanding their resignation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/Twitter/@ARasheedgn/ANI