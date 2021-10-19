Srinagar: Direct International Flights Connecting J&K To Rest Of The World To Begin Soon

The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Pandurang K Pole conducted a conference on October 18, to discuss the functionality of international flights from Srinagar International Airport which was halted due to the COVID pandemic. He even added that keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the necessary arrangements have to be implemented, and must have proper passenger management, according to an official press release.

International flights linking Srinagar directly with rest of the world to start on Oct 23



International planes will begin operating on October 23, connecting Kashmir to the rest of the world immediately. Deputy Commissioner Budgam along with the Director Airport Authority Srinagar, Regional Director Bureau of Civil Aviation of Srinagar, the Director Health Services Kashmir, Commandant CISF, Airport Srinagar, CMO Budgam, CMO Srinagar, as well as Airport Sr. Dr Gazala were present at the meeting.

Arrangements for operation of international flights from Srinagar International Airport

During the meeting, the Director of the Airport Authority delivered a briefing on the layout plan for operation and control of services at the airport. A threadbare conversation was undertaken about passenger management at domestic and international flight arrivals and departures, with the vulnerability of the Covid outbreak in consideration, as well as immigration and customs preparations.

Further, in the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner instructed officers to intricately carry out arrangements which comprise passenger supervision and handling, segregation of domestic and international passengers, as well as the conduct of Rapid PCR at the airport specifically for international travelers, as well as the mandatory RTPCR test within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials in the conference addressed the problem of brick kilns which are situated within an 8-kilometre perimeter of Srinagar International Airport and an alternate entry road. TheDivisional Commissioner has also instructed the CMO Srinagar to set up an RT-PCR testing laboratory with a dedicated team at the Tourist Reception Center.

Furthermore, the Greater Kashmir website has reported that From October 23, 'Go First,' previously known as 'Go Air', will begin operations between Srinagar and Sharjah, reducing travel time and expenses. The 'Go First' flight is scheduled to depart Srinagar at 8:25 p.m. and arrive in Dubai at 11:25 p.m. This voyage would cost only Rs 12,500 for the passengers.

Unrestricted resumption of domestic flight operations

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed the unrestricted resumption of domestic flight operations. According to the ministry, planned domestic flights would be able to fly at maximum capacity from Monday, October 18. Domestic flights have resumed after being suspended for a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the government, airlines and airport management must adhere to the rules in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. COVID-appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced, according to the ministry.

