St Patrick's Day: EAM Jaishankar, Other World Leaders Wish Ireland Happy, Safe Celebration

On the occasion of St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes to Ireland Foreign Minister Simon Coveney. EAM also said that he is "looking forward" to working with the Irish government along with including at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to elevate the “common agenda” of both the nations. Saint Patrick’s Day or the Feast of Saint Patrick is a religious celebration that is held on March 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

Other leaders wish Ireland on the occasion

Apart from Jaishankar, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also extended wishes to Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day which is seen as a national holiday in the nation. It is widely celebrated as an official Christian feast day by other countries such as the UK, Canada, the United States, Argentina and Brazil.

The celebrations of the day will be witnessed across the nation. US media also reported that the White House will be illuminated in green on Wednesday night which is also one of the several tributes to Ireland planned by US President Joe Biden’s first St. Patrick’s Day since acquiring the office. Several other celebrities also wished the Irish holiday to those celebrating.

Further, Biden will also be hosting Irish Taoiseach or prime minister Micheal Martin of Ireland for a virtual bilateral meeting on March 17 to celebrate the occasion, the White House said. As per a CNN report, a senior White House official said that the occasion on Wednesday is a “particularly special” event for Biden considering the US President’s Irish heritage and thus, he is committed to reportedly keeping tomorrow’s events as close to hosting them in person.

Celebrations across the globe

Even though this year’s St. Patrick’s Day will be the second time when its celebrations will be subdued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditional celebrations places in Belfast and Dublin have been cancelled for the second time in a row amid the global health crisis. However, large gatherings will be replaced with celebrations in another style, virtual.

In a range of virtual celebrations, Belfast will also host an online disco. For instance, reportedly the St Joseph’s Church in Sailortown will be celebrating an eight-hour live-streamed event. Meanwhile, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council promised to "bring some colour" to the city and district and thanked the event organisers for a programme adhering to the coronavirus rules. The police in Northern Ireland have appealed for anyone celebrating St Patrick’s Day to ensure that they are adhering to the public health regulations placed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

