St Valentine's Day: How A Tradition Of Women's Fertility Turned Into Celebration Of Love

Valentine's Day which is known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is linked with romantic love, the true fact is that it is not only a day of love but has a history of bloodshed and tragedy. People believe that St. Valentine's Day, which is observed on February 14, was once a pagan feast called ‘Lupercalia’. The day was devoted to Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture, and the founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus. In the Roman Empire the day was celebrated on February 15, Sputnik reported.

The ancient Roman festival Lupercalia mainly focused on female fertility instead of compassionate love. According to early tradition, priests would congregate at the opening to a sacred cave where Romulus and Remus were said to have been raised by a she-wolf. They would then practice a ritual by sacrificing a goat (in the name of fertility) and a dog (for purification).

Story of Tradition of Blood

Furthermore, the hide of a goat would be cut into strip-like pieces and immersed into sacrificial blood, then the priests would take the bleeding skin pieces to the streets and practically smack Roman women of reproductive age with them in the assumption that it would improve the probability of their becoming pregnant. The tale goes on to say that at the end of the holiday, the smacked women would put parts of papyrus with their names written on them in a large urn, and the town's biologically viable bachelors would each pick a name, to become "coupled" with those women for a year, which could lead to a wedding if things have gone well, as per Sputnik.

Tales behind St Valentine's Day

In addition to this, Pope Gelasius I, however, proclaimed February 14 to be St Valentine's Day towards the end of the fifth century, an effort to "Christianise" a fertility festival without totally abolishing it. Further, the Catholic Church acknowledges at least three saints named Valentine, all of whom were martyred, as per the Catholic Encyclopedia.

A third-century Roman priest was among the three Valentines. The second Saint Valentine was a martyred priest from Terni. Both appear to have been sentenced to death for assisting Christians during a period when the sect was being persecuted. The third Saint Valentine was only recorded to have suffered in Africa, and nothing is known about his life.

According to a legend about a Valentine who ended up being the person behind the holiday, a Roman emperor forbade young men from marrying because he believed single men were stronger fighters than those who had children. Valentine, according to legend, disobeyed the rule and instead assisted young soldiers in marrying. When the emperor found out about Valentine, he was apparently put to death. Other accounts state that before being killed, a prisoner Valentine delivered the first "valentine" to a young woman he admired.

(Image: Pixabay)