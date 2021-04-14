St Vincent Volcanic Explosion: Satellite Images Show The Island In Blanket Of Smoke, Ash

The island of St Vincent has been completely covered in a layer of smoke after the ongoing explosion of the La Soufriere volcano. Maxar satellite has now provided high-resolution satellite images of the northwest coast of St Vincent. There were two explosions, first one took place last Friday and then another one happened on Monday. Ashes and hot gravel spewed out as an aftermath of the explosive eruption that rocked La Soufriere volcano.

Satellite images of volcano erruption

In an official blog post, Maxar blog wrote that the conditions have worsened. Also, dozens of individuals have been rescued from the northern part of the island. The officials are warning anyone still in the red and orange zones to flee as the mountain presents a new danger to anyone still in the area. The volcano had previously erupted in 1979 and has been active since December. As per the blog, in the month of February, a new lava dome appeared before the new year. This prompted increased supervision by various volcanologists who predicted an eruption. Let’s have a look at the satellite images.

Before and after #satellite imagery of the town of Richmond Vale on the island of #StVincent, seen on April 2 and today, April 13, with most of the area covered in a blanket of ash from the ongoing eruption of the #LaSoufriere #volcano. pic.twitter.com/mSFtKvRWso — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) April 13, 2021

(Image Credits: Blog.maxar.com)

The blog read, "When crises like this occur, Maxar is committed to supporting the humanitarian community by providing critical and actionable information to assist response efforts and fulfilling our purpose, For A Better World. As part of our OPEN DATA PROGRAM, Maxar will publicly release data of the affected areas to support response efforts as it becomes available".

All that you need to know

The blog further revealed that an imagery distributed through the Open Data Program is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial 4.0 license. This licensing allows for non-commercial use of the information. The satellite service has posted the imagery on the open data program website.

42 years to the day that it erupted, La Soufriere commemorates her own anniversary with another explosive episode. It began at 6:30 am and is still being observed. We continue to monitor. #lasoufriere #svg #uwi #redalert #stilldangerous @VincieRichie @soufriere_hills pic.twitter.com/S3NN0imI8Y — UWISeismic Research (@uwiseismic) April 13, 2021

As per experts, the first explosion shot an ash column 32,000 feet into the sky with the majority of the ash headed towards the northeast into the Atlantic Ocean. The explosion came after the government scheduled empty cruise ships to help transport thousands of people who evacuated their homes close to the volcano. As an aftermath, various flights were canceled. Islands including Barbados, St. Lucia and Grenada prepared for light ashfall after the 4,003-foot volcano continued to spew ashes.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Maxar)