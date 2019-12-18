Standard Toilet Design Forces Workers To Spend Less Time In The Loo

The British Toilet Association (BTA) has funded the design of an all-new toilet that will force the employees to spend less time on the loo. The specially designed toilet called 'StandardToilet' has already received a lot of interest from local councils and motorway service stations in the UK. In this new toilet, the seat has been sloped by 13 degrees, which developers say mimics squat thrusts, putting a strain on the user's legs, making them want to get up after about five minutes. It is estimated that in the United Kingdom alone, extended employee breaks costs industry and commerce an £4 billion per annum told Mahabir Gill from StandardToilet to the media. The standard toilet can be an asset to a business with the advent of flexible zero-hour contracts, he added.

Read: JOMOO Begins Toilet Revolution In India

Better posture and comfort in Standard Toilets

Gill also claimed that the standard toilet brings wider health benefits, such as improved posture. Medical studies have suggested that using the traditional WC can cause swollen hemorrhoids and weakening of pelvic muscles, he added. The new toilets not only save time but also increase comfort through promoting the engagement of upper and lower leg muscles which helps reduce musculoskeletal disorders. The angle at which the seats are sloped might not be convenient for many as one would soon want to get off the seat. Anything higher would cause wider problems, he said.

Read: Employees To Face 'smell Check' If They Spend More Than 10 Mins, Toilet Sign Says

Loo breaks affect work

In eight cities across the UK, employees spent up to 28 minutes in the bathroom while at work. This had a massive knock-on effect on the company's efficiency, according to research carried out by Protecting.co.uk. Firms could be losing more than two hours from each employee every week, with the average bathroom break in a London office sitting at 28 minutes and 35 seconds, researchers said. Moreover, the loss per employee amount to £1533.60 annually stated Protecting.co.uk.

Read: No Toilet Facility At 3.62 Lakh Anganwadi Centres: Smriti Irani

Many oppose standard toilet

Yet there are many who oppose the initiative. Charlotte Jones, co-author of the Around the Toilet project told the media that toilet breaks are extremely important for employees. Viewing time spent in the toilet as a threat is a wrong way of looking at the issue entirely, she added. Jones said that the importance of the toilet as a refuge during the workday says more about inadequate workspaces, heavy workloads, and unsupportive management than it does about the workers themselves.

Read: Donald Trump Talks About Problem Of Flushing Toilets '15 Times'