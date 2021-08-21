'Stay In Afghanistan, Follow Islamic Laws': China Issues Shocking Advice To Its Citizens

At a time when countries including the US, Germany, and India are ramping up the evacuation process in Afghanistan, the Chinese embassy has asked its citizens to stay put in the war-ravaged country and abide by the Islamic laws imposed by the Taliban. A fresh advisory issued by the Chinese embassy on Saturday urges its citizens in Afghanistan to 'strictly' follow their Islamic custom, including the code of dressing and dining in public.

Chinese embassy in Afghanistan on Saturday urged Chinese nationals there to strictly abide by Islamic custom including code of dressing and dining in public. The embassy also suggested Chinese people keep distance from the Kabul airport and other chaotic sites. pic.twitter.com/UkMdr8lJ0j — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 21, 2021

It further urged the Chinese nationals to keep away from the Kabul airport, where disturbing scenes of firing and bloodshed are being reported. The Xi Jinping government, which has adopted a soft stance on the militant group, is looking to recognize and accept the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday suggested that the world should assist and support Afghanistan while it moves to a new administration rather than placing additional pressure. As per the ministry's statement, Wang Yi claimed that the international community should support and lead Afghanistan in a good direction instead.

The statement by China appears to overlook various apparent realities of Afghanistan. Even when mass crowding and incidents of heavy firing are being reported as Afghan citizens and foreign nationals attempt to flee the country, China continues to endorse the Taliban, hoping that the group would form an 'inclusive' government and not adopt Islamic policies in a stringent manner.

China wants the world to encourage Afghanistan under Taliban

Despite China yet to formally accept the Taliban, Wang Yi visited the Taliban's political office leader and the self-proclaimed next president, Mullah Baradar, last month and stated that the Taliban anticipated playing a key role in Afghanistan's peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction efforts. Wang further added that the global community should honour Afghanistan's freedom and people's choice rather than using it as a geopolitical battlefield.

Although several nations are withdrawing their embassies in Kabul and trying to get their people out of the country, China is still present in the nation. As per Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying, China's embassy in Afghanistan is still operational despite the turmoil.

The Taliban have toppled the Ashraf Ghani government as US troops hastily withdrew from Afghanistan. Currently, the Taliban's political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is in talks with former Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful transition' of power. Baradar is seen as the Taliban's pre-emptive choice to take over as the President of Afghanistan.