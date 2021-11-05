United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on Thursday released a report calling for urgent efforts to increase the financing and implementation of actions to avert a climate crisis. The report named ‘The Adaptation Gap Report 2021: The Gathering Storm’ claims that decisions designed to adapt to the growing impacts of climate change must be taken at war footing. The report gains major significance as it comes amid the UN climate talks in Glasgow.

According to the UNEP Adaptation Gap Report, despite the growing policies and planning for climate change adaptation, financing and implementation of the projects are still far behind. Apart from the financial side of averting the climate crisis, the report claimed that the opportunity to use the fiscal recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to prioritise green economic growth is being missed by countries. It noted that such green eco growth would help nations adapt to growing climate impacts such as droughts, storms and wildfire.

“As the world looks to step up efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions – efforts that are still not anywhere strong enough – it must also dramatically up its game to adapt to climate change,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. “Even if we were to turn off the tap on greenhouse gas emissions today, the impacts of climate change would be with us for many decades to come. We need a step change in adaptation ambition for funding and implementation to significantly reduce damages and losses from climate change. And we need it now,” he said in a statement.

Financing of adaptation remains weak

According to the report, the financing done by nations in terms of adapting to change have been noted to be ‘weak’. It claims that the costs of adaptation are likely in the higher end of an estimated USD 140-300 billion per year by 2030 and USD 280-500 billion per year by 2050 for developing countries. It also noted that the estimated adaptation costs in developing countries are five to ten times greater than current public adaptation finance flows. The gap in financing has been reported to be widening despite all claims made in the COP26.

“Current promises under the Paris Agreement point to global warming of 2.7°C by the end of the century. Even if the world limits warming to 1.5°C or 2°C, as outlined in the agreement, many climate risks remain. While strong mitigation is the best way to lower impacts and long-term costs, raising ambition in adaptation, in particular for financing and implementation, is critical to keep existing gaps from widening,” the UNEP said in the press release.

Opportunity to use the fiscal recovery from COVID-19 to prioritise green economic growth is being missed

Moreover, the UNEP also claimed that the opportunity to use the fiscal recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to prioritise green economic growth is being missed. The report further stated that USD 16.7 trillion of fiscal stimulus has been deployed around the globe, but only a small portion of this funding has targeted adaptation. “Fewer than one-third of 66 countries studied had explicitly funded COVID-19 measures to address climate risks as of June 2021. At the same time, the heightened cost of servicing debt, combined with decreased government revenues, may hamper future government spending on adaptation, particularly in developing countries,” the UNEP noted.

An ambition is needed in financing and implementation despite the progress being currently made, the report said, adding that the world needs to scale up public adaptation finance through direct investment and by overcoming barriers to private sector involvement. It further noted that governments should set up integrated risk management approaches and establish flexible disaster finance frameworks in order to avert any climate disasters in the formation.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)