 Stern & Rudder Of Ship Blocking Suez Canal Moves, Officials Unclear When It Will Refloat

The giant container ship 'Ever Given' continued to remain stuck sideways for the continuous fifth day on Saturday. However, the officials have revealed that the continuous effort allowed its stern and rudder to move. The officials of the Suez Canal Authority said that efforts to clear the stuck container ship blocking the canal had allowed its stern and rudder to move; however, it cannot be determined when it will be refloated. In order to clear the blockage and move the cargo ship, many suggested the option of unloading the cargo in order to clear the passage. However, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said he hoped it would not be necessary to remove the containers from the ship to lighten its load, but that strong tides and winds were complicating efforts to free it.

The Suez Canal is blocked for the past 5 days and at least 237 ships are stuck at both ends. 30 % of the global shipments pass from this highly important trade route. Egypt's Canal is blocked by a massive ship called Ever Given which is twice the height of the Statue of Unity in India. The container has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and possibly created the world’s largest shipping jam. The 224,000-tonne cargo ship is operated by Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine ended up lodging sideways after being hit by strong winds.

Suez Canal is a 193-km canal that is an artificial sea-level waterway in Egypt that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. It also provided the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe.

CEO of Boskalis, Peter Berdowski, the firm hired to extract the Ever Given, said the company hoped to pull the container ship free within days using a combination of heavy tugboats, dredging, and high tides. He also informed that the front of the ship is stuck in sandy clay, but the rear has not been completely pushed into the clay and that is positive because you can use the rear end to pull it free.

Entire crew of Ever Given ship is Indian

In the prospect of India, the Suez Canal blockage can impact crude and tanker rates as reports suggest that India is the top importer of crude and products via the Suez Canal, higher than China, South Korea, or Singapore. It is to be noted that the entire crew of Evergreen Marine's Ever Given ship is Indian which includes 25 crew members. All the members are safe.

Recently, the president of Shoei Kisen, which owns the MV Ever Given said that there were no signs of damage to its engines and various instruments. Yukito Higak added that the ship is not taking water and there is no problem with rudders and propellers. Higaki also apologised for the incident. He said sorry for blocking the traffic and causing tremendous and worry to many people.

(Image Credits: AP)