Stolen Mao Scroll Worth £230m Was Cut In Two By £50 Buyer: Hong Kong Police

The Hong Kong police have informed that a calligraphy scroll by China’s former leader Mao Zedong worth millions, was cut into halves after it was stolen last month in Hong Kong. In late September the police had arrested a 49-year-old on suspicion of handling stolen property. The scroll was however damaged when the police found it.

According to the local media report, the police sources revealed that the scroll was cut in two by a buyer who had purchased it for 500 Hong Kong dollars (about £50) and believed the scroll to be counterfeit. Tony Ho, a senior superintendent with the police organised crime bureau, on Tuesday said that according to their investigation, someone thought that the calligraphy was too long, as it was difficult to show or to display, and hence it was cut into half.

Scroll was taken as part of a multimillion-dollar theft

The Police further informed that the scroll was taken as part of a multimillion-dollar theft by three robbers from a collector’s apartment in September. Fu Chunxiao, the collector was in mainland China at the time of the burglary. He has not been to Hong Kong since January due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the police information the burglars took 10 coins, 24,000 Chinese postage stamps, and seven calligraphy scrolls from Fu’s apartment. The collector estimated the Mao calligraphy was worth about US$300m (£230m) and the entire theft totalled about $645m. No independent appraisals of the collections were available, the police said

Police have so far arrested three men in relation to the burglary and on suspicion of providing assistance to criminals. The senior superintendent of police Ho further said at least two people who are allegedly connected to the burglary were still at large. Furthermore, some of the stolen items have been recovered the police said, however the 24,000 stamps and six other calligraphy scrolls have not been recovered, the police added.

