Storm Corrie & Malik Wreak Havoc: Nearly 2 Lakh Homes Stranded Without Electricity In UK

After two powerful storms battered the United Kingdom over the weekend, thousands of homes in Scotland and northeast England remain without electricity. Gusts of over 90 mph were recorded in places like Inverbervie during Storm Corrie, which peaked on Sunday evening. Corrie’s intensity was witnessed after Storm Malik, which ripped down trees, destroyed power lines, and pulled roofs off buildings in northern England and Scotland on Saturday, as per Independent

Storm Malik and Corrie knocked off electricity to 118,000 houses in Scotland and 80,000 in northern England, respectively. Approximately 18,100 households were still without electricity as of Monday evening. A youngster in Staffordshire and a lady in Aberdeen, have lost their lives by fallen trees on Saturday. Due to storm destruction or power failures, many schools in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands, and Moray were shut on Monday, BBC reported.

Power cut in the UK may be restored by Wednesday

Furthermore, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) reported that roughly 16,900 consumers have been without electricity on Monday evening, largely in rural Aberdeenshire and along the Angus border. SSEN stated that restoration operations will continue through Tuesday, with the potential of "small clusters" of clients receiving service into Wednesday, as per BBC.

Delays and cancellations in Netherlands flights due to Storm Corrie

In addition to this, Storm Corrie slammed the coast of the Netherlands on early Monday, generating winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour to IJmuiden and Wijk aan Zee, according to NOS. On Monday morning, Storm Corrie disrupted hundreds of flights, particularly at Schiphol Airport, where persistent winds of over 60 km/h were recorded, with gusty winds up to 120 km/h along the shore. Many passenger train routes around the country were also severely impacted by the storm.

Schiphol Airport had reported 260 cancelled flights as of 11:20 a.m. (local time) evenly split between arriving and departing. While 46 flights were delayed in taking off with a few minutes to many hours, nearly 91 planes faced delays.

As per Eurocontrol, arriving planes were encountered with runway capacity challenges due to weather commencing at 8:40 a.m. (local time) According to the air traffic control centre, this causes delays and is unlikely to be rectified before 6:40 p.m. (local time). Schiphol explained, “That means fewer planes can land and take off on the runways in succession," NL Times reported. It also indicated that ground staff could have faced problems because of the harsh weather, which might add to the postponement.

Meanwhile, several other airports in the Netherlands saw occasional delays, but none were as severe as Schiphol. At Rotterdam, The Hague Airport, two leaving flights and one arriving flight were cancelled. There were a few small delays at Eindhoven Airport as well, but no major problems were mentioned at Groningen Airport Eelde or Maastricht Aachen Airport.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)