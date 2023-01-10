Story Behind 'Kraken': Name Given To The New COVID-19 Omicron Subvariant

While most of the world is recovering from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still holding its ground and mutating into new variants. A new Omicron subvariant that is creeping into countries like the US and UK has become a matter of worry for many. The official name of the subvariant is “XBB.1.5”, but to make the name more relatable to the layman, the mutated strain of the virus is being called “Kraken”. The COVID subvariant is the result of fragments of two other variants merging; the scientists call this a “recombinant subvariant”.

While the news of the mutation of the new COVID subvariant is not something that will please people, its peculiar name has gained a lot of attention. The name “Kraken” was given to an enormous mythical sea monster that was said to appear off the coast of Norway. The name hence has a lot of historical significance. Here is a glance at what the new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is all about.

Origins of the name

The word Kraken originated from Scandinavian folklore to describe a ginormous sea monster that used to haunt the sea from Norway to Greenland. The name of the monster was derived from the Old Norse "Kraki", which means something crooked. According to the South China Morning Post, the word is also related to the Old Norse verb "Kraka", which means, “to drag under the water”. The name was first brought to use by Danish antiquary Erik Pontoppidan in 1752. Pontoppidan used it to describe sea creatures and mermaids, and from there the word slowly started being used to describe the mythical creature. The word dragged on to the 19th century and was used to describe a monstrous cephalopod, in Jule Vernes’ “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” in 1869. In the modern day and age, the word is now being used to describe the subvariant of the deadly COVID-19, since the monstrous virus has ransacked the world.

The ‘Kraken’ is no longer restricted to the Norway sea

According to Euronews, the subvariant is stated to have originated between November and December 2022, in the state of New York in the US. As per the reports, the strain is now considered to be behind a rise in infection across the country. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that around 41% of the current COVID-19 cases are caused due to the “Kraken” subvariant. The subvariant is also being detected in South East Asia, Europe, and Australia. In the continent of Europe, the United Kingdom has received a significant share of cases. The UK medical authorities are claiming that the variant is doubling quite quickly.

Is it a matter of worry?

Sheena Cruickshank a professor at the Lydia Becker Institute of Immunology at the University of Manchester told Euronews that it is too early to figure out whether the variant is dangerous or not. However, the US has seen a significant rise in COVID-19-related hospitalisations. Cruickshank said that since the majority of the population in the country is vaccinated, the new strain can be less severe.

However, many have expressed worry over the new “monster” around the world. Earlier this week, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of WHO stated that the subvariant is a matter of concern for the organization. At a press conference, she asserted, “We are concerned about its growth advantage in particular in some countries in Europe and the US... particularly the northeast part of the United States, where XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other circulating variants." While some expressed worries over it, others told people to not panic and to maintain caution.