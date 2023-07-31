Strange Object That Washed Up On Australian Beach Belonged To Indian Rocket? Read To Know

The Australian Space Agency put rumours about a bizarre object that washed up ashore earlier this month to rest, stating on Monday that it was 'most likely' debris from an Indian-manufactured rocket. The mysterious object found by locals at Green Head beach made rounds on social media, spurring speculations about whether it belonged to an aircraft, rocket, or the mothership of extraterrestrial beings.

Taking to Twitter, the space agency shared a picture of the debris and stated that it belongs to a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) which is operated by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It revealed that the rocket component lies currently in storage as Australia remains in contact with ISRO for "further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties."

Furthermore, the Australian Space Agency reiterated its commitment to the sustainability of outer space activities such as debris mitigation. Concluding its thread, it urged locals to reach out to local authorities and notify it in case similar objects are found in the future.

We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).



The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by @isro.



What were the speculations surrounding the object?

The space agency's confirmation supports an assumption made by some users on Reddit, who observed images of the object and deduced that it had similarities to the fuel tank of an Indian PSLV-C (polar satellite launch) rocket. “Looks to be a perfect match for India’s PSLV third stage. The cable raceway mounts and the top attachment ring line up exactly, as does the wound composite material," one user said on the platform previously.

Before authorities announced that it belonged to an Indian spacecraft, many people made plans about where and how the strange object would be stored. While Western Australia Premier Roger Cook suggested that it could gain a spot in the WA Museum and be placed next to the wreckage of Skylab that landed on Earth in 1979 if it is confirmed to be debris from space.

“It might add to our growing collection of space debris we seem to be collecting in WA,” he said. On the other hand, Shire of Coorow president Moira Girando said that if the object does not pose a threat to the community, it can be displayed somewhere within the Shire.