Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Tajikistan's Eastern Region Near China Border

A massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale rocked Tajikistan's eastern region in the early hours of Thursday. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was situated about 67 kilometers west of Murghob. The Associated Press said that the area is sparsely populated.

The impact of the earthquake was also felt in China's distant western region of Xinjiang. It hit the Tajikistan-China border region at 05:37 local time. On the other hand, China Earthquake Networks Center stated that the quake was of 7.2 magnitude and had its epicenter about 10 kilometers deep. The difference in the figures often happens when different agencies evaluate preliminary seismic measurements.

The remote region is surrounded by the Pamir Mountains. While a 5.0 magnitude aftershock rattled the area about 20 minutes after the initial earthquake, the US geological survey says that "little or no population" is likely to be exposed to landslides triggered by the strong jolt.

Turkey-Syria earthquake

The earthquake in Tajikistan comes after one of the most devastating earthquakes in history hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month. The disaster, which also sparked massive aftershocks, claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people in both the countries. Earlier on Monday, a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's Hatay province and its impact was also felt in Israel.

“A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after a massive quake in the region left more than 40,000 people dead,” the US Geological Survey said. The quake killed three people and wounded over 200 others, just when the country was attempting to pick up the pieces of the massive 7.8 earthquake of February 6.