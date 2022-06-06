Strong Action Taken Over Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet: Indian Embassy In Kuwait

A row erupted over an alleged controversial statement by a BJP spokesperson leading to a major backlash from several gulf nations. Reacting to the statement issued by the Kuwaiti government, India on Sunday expressed regret over the matter and said the government has already taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

In response to a media query regarding the statement issued by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on an offensive statement by a BJP leader in India, the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Kuwait said, "Ambassador Sibi George had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India."

Calling the BJP spokesperson who was responsible for making the statement, Nupur Sharma, a "fringe element", the Indian Ambassador told the Kuwaiti government that the views expressed by her were not the stand of the Indian government. He said that the Indian govt respects all religions, and denounces insults to any religious personality or demeaning of any religion or sect. "Vested interests that are against India-Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments," according to the statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. "We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties," it added.

Qatar and Iran also summon Indian envoys over controversial remarks

Notably, similar concerns were also raised by Qatar, Tehran and Iran on Sunday. All countries summoned India's Ambassadors and expressed their strong protest and condemnation of the controversial remarks. They too informed that the views expressed by Nupur Sharma were completely her opinion and does not reflect the beliefs of the Government of India. It is worth mentioning, that the Delhi BJP unit suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal over their controversial views on Prophet Muhammad in order to defuse a row over the issue.

BJP distances itself from the views of its spokesperson

Earlier on Sunday, the world's largest party also issued a clarification statement in which it totally distanced itself from the views expressed by Sharma. "The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BIP does not promote such people or philosophy. India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, and where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the statement read.

