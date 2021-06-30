'Stronger Engagement': Taiwan And US Resume Trade Talks After Five Years

The United States and Taiwan have resumed trade talks after five years, as the Biden Administration inches closer to bolster ties with the island. On Wednesday, the two sides virtually reconvened Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council, despite the objection of China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan. The council, which was last convened in 2016, is in charge of devising new methods of deepening commercial relations between the two countries and encompasses a broad range of issues important to the US and Taiwan stakeholders.

Superb to see Amb. Han & Acting Assistant Secretary Chung holding talks on creating new opportunities for #Taiwan🇹🇼-#US🇺🇸-#Paraguay🇵🇾 cooperation. We thank @WHAAsstSecty for the recognition & reaffirm our commitment to building a more peaceful, stable & prosperous region for all. https://t.co/4UZT0p6izu — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) June 29, 2021

At the TIFA Council meeting, US officials emphasized the importance of the US-Taiwan trade and investment relationship and expressed a desire for “stronger and more consistent engagement” going forward. Additionally, they deliberated upon the country’s Worker centred trade policy and emphasized the need for strong supply chains. Both the countries also discussed the opportunity to collaborate on combatting a wide range of issues including wildlife trafficking and climate crisis.\

Secure supply chains

"The two sides highlighted cooperation between the United States and Taiwan in international fora such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and the World Trade Organization and discussed the importance of secure and resilient supply chains,” Office of US Trade Representative said. The summit focused not only on boosting economic ties between the two countries but also deepen cooperation as democratic partners in “support of a worker-centred trade policy and in seeking to combat forced labour in global supply chains”.

In addendum to strengthening economic relations with Taiwan, the Biden administration is also helping the island battle its COVID-19 Crisis. Early this month, the United States more than tripled its COVID-19 vaccine allocation to Taiwan as the infection battered island continues to resist Chinese made jabs. A spokesman for US State Department Ned Price made a public announcement stating that his country had shipped 2.5 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine shots to Taiwan.

Later, the island’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the vaccine would arrive on Sunday evening (Taipei Standard Time). Responding to the US’ announcement, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said that the jabs would keep the island safe and healthy. She also thanked President Joe Biden and Bipartisan Congress support for what she termed as a "moving gesture of friendship."

