Indian Students Protest Online Amid COVID-19; Call Attention Towards 'bigger Problem'

As the world reels under the effects of the global pandemic, students from across India are organising online strikes and protests to bring the attention of the government towards something 'bigger and irreversible'-- climate change. Following the footsteps of 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg's Friday protests outside the Swedish parliament, amid the COVID-19 lockdown in India, teenagers and children have hopped online to organise their protests and strikes. Harnassing latest technology these young minds are using conventional protest tactics with a twist with the help of digital flash mobs, online interviews and pre-recorded performances and conversations.

This movement is currently being headed by students from the 'Nine Is Mine' campaign convened by Pratyek, under the leadership of Brother Steve Rocha, who has previously organised monthly strikes called 'Climategiri' at the Jantar Mantar advocating for earth-centric laws, budgets, economies and lifestyles.

'Young citizens bear the brunt of adult decisions'

"The focus of the world should be on COVID-19 right now but we cannot let go of a struggle which if we are not focussed on, we would be doomed after the curve is flattened," said Brother Rocha to news agency ANI. He added that young citizens are not only the future of the world, but they are also the present, and they also face the brunt of the present decisions and indecisiveness by the adults in the world. "The adult world has betrayed our present generation and we want the young people to stake a claim for your own present and your own future because the adult world is only focused on their own dreams," he said.

Vishal, who has spearheaded the climate strike in the country, while backing this movement stated that while the COVID-19 pandemic was a serious issue, the climate emergency 'is way more important and very dangerous.' "If we do not care about it, we would be facing hazardous things in the coming future. We call these strikes in India 'Climategiri' to draw on the idea of positivity, spirituality, creativity and hope as we seek earth centred laws, budgets, economies, and lifestyles," said Vishal to ANI.

