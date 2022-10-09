Students Tell Iran's President Raisi To 'get Lost' After He Compares Protestors To 'flies'

Defiant women protesting against the hardline Islamic cleric regime's stringent hijab laws on Saturday chanted “get lost” as Islamic Republic's President Ebrahim Raisi visited their university campus. Raisi reportedly derided the women protesting for their fundamental rights across Iran after the death of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini from the alleged torture and beating in the morality police's custody. As the women's demonstrations entered the fourth week, the Iranian President made a trip to Alzahra University in Tehran where he was greeted by angry females demanding abolishing of the controversial hijab rule and their rights to be respected.

At the same time Ebrahim Raisi visited Al-Zahra University in Tehran today, students chanted "Raisi get lost" and "Mullahs must get lost!" #مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini #IranRevolutionpic.twitter.com/83IBjgLTk7 — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 8, 2022

In Kerman, protesters are gathered on the right side of the street, and on the left side of the street, regime security enforcers in riot gear getting ready to pounce. #مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini #IranRevolutionpic.twitter.com/nkdDeBCq5v — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 8, 2022

Raisi equates protesters with 'flies'

Greeting the professors and students at the all-female Alzahra University, Raisi instead chided the protesters and equated them with "flies." His reaction came as at least two people were killed by the Iranian security forces who rampantly shot at protesters in the Iranian Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Saqez, according to the statements released by the rights groups. “They imagine they can achieve their evil goals in universities,” Iranian state TV quoted the cleric leader as saying.

“Unbeknown to them, our students and professors are alert and will not allow the enemy to realise their evil goals," Raisi added, labelling the protesters within the country as fulfilling the "evil goals."

Iranian women have flooded the streets for the fourth week, burning their hijabs or the Islamic head covering, and chopping their hair demanding reforms after the morality police arrested Amini on September 16 for allegedly breaching the dress code for women as her hijab was "too loose" and her trousers were reportedly too tight. Hurt and anguished over Raisi's remarks, comparing them to flies, female students chanted "Raisi get lost" and "mullah get lost" during the president's visit, according to the visuals now circulating on Iranian Twitter.

A man supporting the anti-hijab protests in Iran's Kurdistan province, Sanandaj, was shot dead by the riot police the same day, according to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network and the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights report. Iran's Fars news agency reported that the Kurdistan province's police chief blatantly denied that the Iranian forces opened live rounds of fire to quell the protests. Graphic images of the victim, who was shot from inside the car, circulated online as witnesses reported that he was targetted for honking at the security forces ensuing violence against the women. Women were seen at the site twirling their headscarves questioning the coercive religious dress codes enforced by the religious government. Police also reportedly used tear gas in Mahsa Amini's hometown, Saqez, marred with unrest after her death.