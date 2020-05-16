Study Reveals Income Key Factor In Coronavirus Cases

In a study conducted by the University of Oxford, it is found that people with low-income, living in most deprived areas of Britain were more than four times likelier to test positive for COVID-19 than the wealthy stratum. More than 3,600 COVID-19 test results were studied form the national programs which found that the deprivation, age, and chronic diseases were the factors that regulated the risk of exposure to the malignant pathogen, as per reports.

Out of the sample, 29.5% of people residing in harsh conditions were vulnerable and tested positive compared to just 7.7% that resided in the wealthier areas. However, in terms of age, people over the age of 40 – 64 were found to be at the highest risk with 18.5% of that age group testing positive compared to 4.6% in people under 17-years-old, according to the published research. In what was observed, there was an intense association between increasing deprivation and increased odds of a positive test, independent of household size, urban location, and smoking, the lead authors of the study reportedly said.

Poverty to surge by 8.6% in 2020

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, forecasts revealed that COVID-19 will most likely cause the first increase in global poverty since 1998 when the Asian Financial Crisis hit. Further, it predicted that global poverty—the share of the world’s population living on less than $1.90 per day—is projected to surge from 8.2% in 2019 to 8.6% in 2020, or from 632 million people to 665 million people worldwide.

As per the data from the World Economic Forum, the coronavirus taking its highest toll relied on two essential factors, economic activity, and the people living close to the international poverty line. Furthermore, the IMF projected that advanced economies will contract by around 6% in 2020 while emerging markets and developing economies will contract by 1%. “With more people living close to the international poverty line the developing world, low- and middle-income countries will suffer the greatest consequences in terms of extreme poverty,” read WEF’s report on its official website. “23 million of the people pushed into poverty are projected to be in Sub-Saharan Africa and 16 million in South Asia,” it said.

(Image Credit: AP)