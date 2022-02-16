Study Reveals Vaccination Lowers Risk Of Developing Long COVID After Contracting Virus

An analysis conducted by the UK Health Security Agency suggests that people who are vaccinated are less likely to develop long COVID even if they catch the virus. UK Health Security Agency examined the available information from 15 studies conducted around the world, nearly half of which looked at whether COVID vaccination protected people who had never been infected from developing long COVID, and the rest looked at the impact of vaccination on those who already had long COVID.

Studies that measured individual long COVID symptoms revealed that the fully vaccinated were less likely than unvaccinated people to develop medium- or long-term symptoms like fatigue, headache, weakness in the arms and legs, persistent muscle pain, hair loss, dizziness, shortness of breath, loss of smell, or lung scarring. There is also evidence that unvaccinated patients with long COVID who were later vaccinated had reduced long COVID symptoms than those who remained unvaccinated, according to The Guardian.

'Extended COVID' encompasses broad spectrum of post-COVID conditions

Deborah Dunn-Walters, chair of the British Society for Immunology's COVID-19 committee and a professor of immunology at the University of Surrey, however, said that because the term 'extended COVID' encompasses such a broad spectrum of post-COVID conditions, they don't yet have a complete understanding of all the mechanisms involved.

Dunn-Walters explains that one thought is that it may help clean out any lingering virus reservoirs in the body, as well as virus pieces that are causing continuous inflammation. Another theory is that vaccination rebalances the immune response in people with autoimmune-like symptoms, which could explain why some people have worse symptoms after vaccination, according to The Guardian. Although the vaccines have had a high uptake in the UK so far, a considerable percentage of people still need to get a first or second dose.

10,000 people in hospital with COVID in the UK

According to The Guardian, Prof Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England said that with over 10,000 people in hospital with COVID in the UK, this study is a timely and important reminder that vaccines remain the best protection against the virus, which reduces the chances of becoming seriously ill as well as the effects of long COVID.

Image: AP/ Shutterstock