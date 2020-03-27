Study Shows COVID-19 Could Claim Over 1.8 Million Lives Globally

The coronavirus pandemic has been spreading drastically around the world. According to a study from Britain’s Imperial College, the death count from the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the globe could hit 1.8 million worldwide this year, even with stringent measures to stop it, as per reports.

The Imperial College modelling simulations are based on the current data about the magnitude of the severity of the virus, its estimated mortality rate, contagiousness and the demographic and societal factors. The study reveals that if left unchecked, COVID-19 could have infected almost everyone on the planet this year, killing 40 million people, as per reports. The report also discusses the varying levels of response, ranging from spontaneous social distancing to the tough lockdown measures that have been imposed in the worst-affected countries, and projects the potential health impacts across 202 countries.

READ: AgustaWestland: Christian Michel Moves HC For Interim Bail Citing Coronavirus Risk In Jail

Strict measures can save lives

Researchers have estimated that if governments act rapidly and adopt very strict public health measures, including testing, quarantining and broad social distancing, then millions of lives can be saved. The estimates also suggest that the death toll may rise up to 1.86 million people, with nearly 470 million infected this year. With strict containment measures that have been imposed, it has resulted in a rate of deaths of 0.2 per 100,000 population per week, as per reports. However, if the same measures were taken later, it would have led to 1.6 deaths per 100,000 population per week, and the estimated toll would rise sharply to 10.45 million deaths and 2.4 billion people infected.

READ: As Day 2 Of India's Coronavirus Lockdown Dawns, Here's Centre's Amended List Of Exemptions

The authors said, “Our analysis highlights the challenging decisions faced by all governments in the coming weeks and months, but demonstrates the extent to which rapid, decisive and collective action now could save millions of lives.” The authors added, “However, at the current time, it is not possible to predict with any certainty the exact number of cases for any given country or the precise mortality and disease burden that will result”. However, the report does not take into account the social and economic costs of the containment measures, which will be high and maybe disproportionately so in lower-income settings, as per reports.

(Pic Credit: AP)

READ:| MHA Steps Up As 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown Begins; Directs States To Set Up Control Rooms

READ: AgustaWestland: Christian Michel Moves HC For Interim Bail Citing Coronavirus Risk In Jail