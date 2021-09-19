Study Shows Female Octopuses 'throw' Objects At Males Who Harass Them, Netizens React

A recent study has discovered an intriguing component of the eight-limbed creature octopus' behaviour. The female octopuses pelt with shells and debris to males who approach them in an attempt to mate, according to the research. The preprint research study, titled "In the Line of Fire: Debris Throwing by Wild Octopuses," looked into the different throws used by the sea creature. The interesting findings left the netizens amused and they flooded the internet with memes, with some hilariously claiming that harassment is a problem "across the species." The researchers from Australia, Canada and the US visited Jevis Bay, off the coast of Australia, for the study and found that octopuses were, indeed, engaged in several types of "object-throwing" behaviour.

As soon as findings surfaced in the news netizens took to Twitter and flooded the internet with memes to share their reactions. We collected some of the best memes related to the matter which might leave you giggling. "Please tell me there’s a video of this and we can look forward to a documentary with Viola Davis narrating. Please!!! [sic]," wrote one of the users. "My spirit animals. The octopus and the dragonfly. One hurls dirt at annoying males and the other plays dead to avoid unwanted male attention! [sic]," commented another.

Video of 'glass octopus' grabbed people's interest

It should be noted here that recently a video recorded by a group of academics showing a 'glass octopus' had grabbed people's interest. In the video, the animal was seen gliding through the water, flaunting its see-through skin, which left the netizens mesmerised. The footage was shared on the Schmidt Ocean Institute's Instagram page. The Glass Octopus is a pelagic octopus that may be found all over the world in tropical and subtropical latitudes. According to the video, the octopus' optic nerve, eyeballs, and digestive tube (the silvery piece in the middle) are the only visible possibilities. It is worth mentioning here that octopuses can be found in various regions of the ocean, including coral reefs, pelagic waters, and the seafloor; some dwell in the intertidal zone, while others survive at abysmal depths. The majority of species are fast-growing, mature early, and have a limited lifespan.

