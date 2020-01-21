The Debate
This Stunning 'firefall' Looks Like A Scene From Fantasy Movie, Here's The Truth

Rest of the World News

A stunning visual of a "Firefall" that shows fire falling from a cliff has gone viral on the internet. The 'Firefall' is officially called the Horsetail fall.

A stunning visual of a fall that shows fire falling from a cliff has gone viral on the internet. The video was shared on January 19 and captures an incident from Yosemite National Park, California. The 'fire fall' is officially known as Horsetail fall. According to reports, it is a waterfall that glows in the colours of orange and red for a period of two weeks in the month of February every year.

Stunning visual enthralls netizens

The viral video of the stunning spectacle has garnered over 400,000 lakhs and more than 100,000 comments. People have been enthralled with the video and have called it an incredible phenomenon.

Read: Yosemite National Park: Top Spots To Cover When You Visit This Beautiful National Park

Read: New Avalanches In Nepal Interrupt Search For 7 Trekkers

Read: Nepal: Trekkers Go Missing After Avalanche Hits Annapurna Circuit

 

Horsetail waterfall is a seasonal waterfall located in Yosemite National Park, California. It flows in the winter season and early spring. The waterfall is located on the east side of El Capitan. If the waterfall happens to be flowing in the month of February and the weather conditions are suitable then the setting sun lights up the waterfall, making it glow orange and red.

Read: Flood At Famed Arizona Waterfalls Sends Tourists Scrambling

