This Stunning 'firefall' Looks Like A Scene From Fantasy Movie, Here's The Truth

A stunning visual of a fall that shows fire falling from a cliff has gone viral on the internet. The video was shared on January 19 and captures an incident from Yosemite National Park, California. The 'fire fall' is officially known as Horsetail fall. According to reports, it is a waterfall that glows in the colours of orange and red for a period of two weeks in the month of February every year.

“Firefall” at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park, California, looks like a scene from a fantasy movie. But, it is an ordinary waterfall, which is illuminated by the sunset, that gives it a fiery glow. pic.twitter.com/kP2aFmM6Cg — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) January 19, 2020

Stunning visual enthralls netizens

The viral video of the stunning spectacle has garnered over 400,000 lakhs and more than 100,000 comments. People have been enthralled with the video and have called it an incredible phenomenon.

We have those in Australia, although as you'd expect they go up, not down. pic.twitter.com/CQWoFnM2Qu — Alister Lockhart (@Alsmoviegroove) January 20, 2020

I have a beautiful photo on glass with etched aluminum background by artists Pezman and Dennis Matthewson of these same falls. pic.twitter.com/ECCBy5KeeU — BobbieLenhoff (@BobbieLenhoff) January 19, 2020

I'm old enough to remember that the original Yosemite Fire Fall happened each summer night, when actual fire from burning bark was pushed off the cliff for a very popular park spectacle. We kids were always thrilled to watch. The last one was 1968. — Bearzus (@bearzus) January 21, 2020

This is what I got from last year. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KwrVBVJquY — Kris Warner (@kris__warner) January 20, 2020

Another reason to visit Yosemite National Park 🏞 during winter ❄️= solitude, serenity, nature’s beauty & moments of meditation reflecting on how grand our earth 🌍 is, how infinite our universe is & how if focused too much w work, life flows quickly by like a 🍁 in a river #SF pic.twitter.com/LHf372w3kE — SnowPals.org SF, CA (@SnowPalsDotOrg) January 20, 2020

Horsetail waterfall is a seasonal waterfall located in Yosemite National Park, California. It flows in the winter season and early spring. The waterfall is located on the east side of El Capitan. If the waterfall happens to be flowing in the month of February and the weather conditions are suitable then the setting sun lights up the waterfall, making it glow orange and red.

