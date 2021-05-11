Subramanian Swamy Makes Counterintuitive Claim On Nepal Crisis; Reveals How China Can Win

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on May 11 weighed in on the situation in Nepal and said that according to his knowledge about the country, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was “India’s choice”. However, the Rajya Sabha MP also suggested that if Pushpa Kamal Dahal, widely known as ‘Prachanda’, becomes the Prime Minister of Nepal then “China has won.” Swamy posted his views on Twitter on Tuesday after Nepal Prime Minister Oli Monday lost trust vote in the House of Representatives.

Dr Swamy's views on KP Sharma Oli are alarming if true as the Oli government, which is of the Communist Party of Nepal, has over the last year taken a number of steps to the detriment of the close historical ties between the two nations, such as staking claim on key territories that have belonged to India for decades.

According my knowledge about Nepal, Oli was India’s choice. If Prachanda become PM then China has won — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 11, 2021

In the latest setback for the embattled premier of Nepal and a failed attempt to tighten his grip on leadership, Oli secured only 93 votes in the lower house of the parliament during a special session convened on the directives of Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari. The outcome was linked to Maoist Centre, CPN led by Prachanda withdrew support to Oli’s government. The 69-year-old Nepali PM needed at least 136 votes in the 275-member lower house to win the confidence motion as four members are presently under suspension.

"As the votes cast in favour of the motion fell short to achieve a majority of the existing strength of the House of Representatives, I hereby declare that the prime minister's motion to seek a vote of confidence has been rejected," Nepal’s House of Representatives Speaker Agni Sapkota announced before adjourning the session.

What’s next for KP Sharma Oli?

Following the Monday vote, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is automatically relieved from his post as per the nation’s Article 100 (3). Oli suffered the blow after his coalition government with Maoists cracked last week as Nepal Communist Party Maoist Centre led by Prachanda withdrew its support to the government. Oli’s government was then pushed to a minority one in Nepal’s political scene.

However, now the new coalition government will be formed as per Nepal’s constitution process. A senior leader of CPN-Maoist Ganesh Shah has also reportedly called for Olu to resign from the post in a bid to pave the way for the formation of an alternative government. He also said that after breaking its alliance with Oli’s government, CPN-Maoist will now join hands with the Nepali Congress and other parties who had voted against Oli to form a coalition government at the earliest. Nepal President has given the parties three days to stake claim.

