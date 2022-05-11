Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Subramanian Swamy who is known to be well versed with matters relating to Sri Lanka among others on Wednesday weighed in on the political and civic crisis in the neighbouring that has arisen from the Economic turmoil, urging the Indian Government to send the Indian Army to restore 'Constitutional sanity'. Discussing how the upheaval in the island nation could spill over, or possibly rear its ugly head like in the case of the LTTE, Dr Swamy asserted that India 'can not allow another Libya in its neighborhood'.

"Last time you could not prevent LTTE coming into India and even assassinating Rajiv Gandhi. So what happens in Sri Lanka we in India have to safeguard our national security interest. Protecting Rajapaksas is in India’s national interest," Subramanian Swamy tweeted. He further added that Sri Lanka's President Jayawardane had in 1987 signed a pact for Indian troops to bring normalcy to North Sri Lanka. The army was not only successful but also helped hold local elections, he stated.

Burning down the residences even of the Prime Minister, shooting dead MPs by mobs means rioters don’t deserve any mercy. We cannot allow another Libya in our neighbourhood. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 11, 2022

India must send in the Indian Army to restore Constitutional sanity. At present anti Indian foreign forces are taking advantage of people’s anger. This affects India’s national security — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 10, 2022

At one point, Dr Swamy was also asked a question on the topic of India and Sri Lanka ’merging’, to which he replied, "No educated India today talks of Sri Lanka merging. Sri Lanka.Tamil Tigers had interfered in India’s internal affairs&even committed dastardly act of assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. Of course we then finished LTTE presence in a India,& Rajapaksha brothers finished them totally."

Sri Lanka political upheaval

On May 7, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency, the second such declaration since April. The announcement came as protests reached the streets over the government's inability to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens. Sri Lanka is not only battling an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts but also a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages.

After tens of thousands of people protested against the Rajapaksa administration, Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down as the PM. However, the situation continues to remain tense with the houses of several SLPP politicians being torched across the country. At least 8 persons have died and over 200 others have been injured in a deadly wave of violence.

As per the Sri Lankan Military, former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa along with his family has taken refuge at the Navy base in Trincomalee, while embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa continues to remain in his official residence, protected by layers of iron barrier, military, and the police. Armored trucks with soldiers riding atop have also been seen rolling into some areas of Colombo. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has announced that he will accept the Prime Minister's position amidst the crisis in exchange for President Rajapaksa's ouster.