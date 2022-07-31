As the second edition of the Northeast India Festival is underway in Bangkok, Suchitra Durai, Ambassador of India to Thailand spoke exclusively to Republic TV and highlighted the importance of the 75th Year of Independence and the Indo-Thai relationship in order to boost tourism in the region and showcase the cultural similarities between both nations and the cultural diversities of Northeast India.

"It is an honour and privilege for us that we are celebrating two landmark events at the same time. Firstly, 75th anniversary of India's independence Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through a series of commemorative events. Additionally, it also happens to be the 75h anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand. North East India festival is really special because it is a huge huge celebration at a scale which has not been seen for quite some time. We are privileged as Bangkok was chosen as the venue of the first-ever Northeast festival in 2019 and that was a huge success. So in order to maintain the momentum created by the first edition. We had all the preparation in place in 2020 but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

Durai further said, "The main key component behind the festival is to promote the northeast region as it is a gateway to Southeast Asia in regards to implementing the Indian government's Act East Policy. It is a very important part of our India-Pacific policy as both India and Thailand are part of it. So we are doing many initiatives under QUAD partnership, vaccines partnership-- India donated 2.00,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand in April".

Suchitra Durai Highlights achievement of Implementation of Act East Policy

The Indian envoy also undescored the achievments of the Act East POlice's implementation. Following are the major highlights from her conversation with Republic.

"India and Thailand are maritime neighbours and we have very robust defence and security cooperations. Trade and economic cooperation is our focus of relationship. Last year, we have recorded a bilateral trade of over 15 billion USD and that is remarkable because it happened during the pandemic. Both countries have a lot of areas of interest between them".

"We are looking forward to getting a lot of investment from Thailand into India. In the area of renewable energy, we had the single largest investment last year which was more than 5 hundred million USD. We are very confident that both the countries can work together and have more grated cooperation in many areas".

"People-to-people connect is again something-- 300 flights per week before COVID-19 and now we have more than 200 flights have resumed"

"We are the single largest foreign tourist group in Thailand at this point. Before the pandemic, there used to be 1.9 million tourists coming from India to Thailand, and in reverse, we are trying to promote greater tourism from Thailand to India".

"At the end of August, India is going to initiate a major Buddhist Circuit conference in order to promote tourism from Thailand to India and also attract tourists from Southeast Asia and Thailand. Apart from the well-known Bodhgaya, Sarnath, and Kushinagar, our aim is to promote tourism across various parts of India where there are Buddhist sites like- Madhya Pradesh, Northeast India, Southern India, and Maharashtra.".

"Education exchange-- As part of India's overall Outreach program to all our ASEAN countries, 100 slots for Ph.D. fellowships in our prestigious IITs have been offered".

"In return students coming from India study at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Thailand and other institutes related to the Hospitality industries as Thailand is very strong in the Tourism area".

India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway

Durai informed that India and Thailand have completed their portions of the India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway, and New Delhi is closely working with the Myanmar government.

"India and Thailand have completed their portions but some works are pending in Myanmar but it's progressing smoothly. The government of India is closely working with the Govt of Myanmar to strengthen these sections as 69 bridges have to be built. Naturally, we will have to wait and see how quickly it will be completed. I assure you that GoI is taking all steps to ensure that it is implemented at the earliest because it will a gamechanger. We are also working on the port-to-port connectivity between India and Thailand which will be very prominent for trade and commerce," she added.

