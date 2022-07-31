Quick links:
Image: Republic
As the second edition of the Northeast India Festival is underway in Bangkok, Suchitra Durai, Ambassador of India to Thailand spoke exclusively to Republic TV and highlighted the importance of the 75th Year of Independence and the Indo-Thai relationship in order to boost tourism in the region and showcase the cultural similarities between both nations and the cultural diversities of Northeast India.
"It is an honour and privilege for us that we are celebrating two landmark events at the same time. Firstly, 75th anniversary of India's independence Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through a series of commemorative events. Additionally, it also happens to be the 75h anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand. North East India festival is really special because it is a huge huge celebration at a scale which has not been seen for quite some time. We are privileged as Bangkok was chosen as the venue of the first-ever Northeast festival in 2019 and that was a huge success. So in order to maintain the momentum created by the first edition. We had all the preparation in place in 2020 but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.
Durai further said, "The main key component behind the festival is to promote the northeast region as it is a gateway to Southeast Asia in regards to implementing the Indian government's Act East Policy. It is a very important part of our India-Pacific policy as both India and Thailand are part of it. So we are doing many initiatives under QUAD partnership, vaccines partnership-- India donated 2.00,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand in April".
The Indian envoy also undescored the achievments of the Act East POlice's implementation. Following are the major highlights from her conversation with Republic.
Durai informed that India and Thailand have completed their portions of the India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway, and New Delhi is closely working with the Myanmar government.
"India and Thailand have completed their portions but some works are pending in Myanmar but it's progressing smoothly. The government of India is closely working with the Govt of Myanmar to strengthen these sections as 69 bridges have to be built. Naturally, we will have to wait and see how quickly it will be completed. I assure you that GoI is taking all steps to ensure that it is implemented at the earliest because it will a gamechanger. We are also working on the port-to-port connectivity between India and Thailand which will be very prominent for trade and commerce," she added.
(Image: Republic)