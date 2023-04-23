Sudan Crisis: Canadians' Evacuation ‘not Possible At This Time,’ Trudeau Government Says

As the fighting rages in Sudan between the rival military factions and the airspace was closed to foreign aircraft, the Canadian government on Saturday, April 22, announced that the evacuations of its citizens are “not possible at this time" due to ground movement and logistical challenges. The Canadian government, in a tweet, asked its citizens in Sudan to “continue to shelter in place," and added that authorities are “coordinating with other countries to respond to the crisis.”

Scores of countries have evacuated their diplomats, embassy staff and citizens from Sudan as fierce fighting continues between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RFS) in the capital Khartoum. More than 420 people have died and at least 3,700 are reported wounded in the fighting, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates.

While the United States and the UK declared that they successfully evacuated their diplomats from the violence-marred West African nation, Italy, Belgium, Turkey, Japan and the Netherlands announced that their evacuation mission was in progress. “Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract US government personnel from Khartoum,” Biden said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia evacuates citizens of 'friendly & brotherly' nations including Canada

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said it evacuated 91 Saudi citizens and nearly 66 citizens from “brotherly and friendly” foreign countries including Canada, India, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, Bulgaria, Philippines, and Burkina Faso. Saudi's Royal Saudi Naval Forces are conducting the operation to bring out the foreign nationals via Port Sudan in the Red Sea by a naval ship that is docking in Jeddah where the citizens are then flown out on the respective countries' military aircraft.

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not specify the exact number of the Canadians they evacuated. It is estimated that there are 1,596 Canadians who signed up with Registration of Canadians Abroad Service in Sudan. But this figure is a voluntary figure and the country suspects that there are far more Canadian nationals stranded in the African country in need of help while the evacuation options are limited. Canadian government urged citizens in Sudan to register through the Registration of Canadians Abroad service on the Travel.gc.ca site.