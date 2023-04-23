Sudan Crisis: MEA Says 'making All-out Efforts' To Ensure Safety Of Stranded Indians

India's government is "making an all-out effort to ensure safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan," India's External Affairs Ministry said in an official statement on April 22. "We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan," it added, referring to the fierce clashes ensuing for weeks between Sudan’s two most powerful military generals— Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

"We are also coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated," said India's External Affairs Ministry.

India has also set up a control room to provide information and assistance.

In view of the current situation in Sudan, a Control Room has been set up at @MEAIndia to provide information and assistance.



Two Indian Air Force C-130 J stationed in Jeddah

Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Sudan are in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and the US among others to keep monitoring the tense situation, and subsequently ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian citizens stranded in the conflict-ridden West African country. "As part of our preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options. Two Indian Air Force C-130s are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS

Sumedha has reached Port Sudan," MEA informed in the release.

The government of India has drafted the contingency plans, but since the intense fighting is ongoing, any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, the ministry noted. The situation in Sudan "continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum," it further added. Sudan has currently closed its airspace to all foreign aircraft. The ground movement also has risks and logistical challenges.

"Our Embassy is in regular touch with the stranded Indians in Sudan and is advising them on the viability of safe movement and the need to avoid unnecessary risk. It is also coordinating all possible assistance including possible exit from Khartoum city as and when the security situation permits safe movement," the MEA noted.

An Indian citizen, identified as Albert Augestine, employed with the Dal Group Company in Sudan got hit by a stray bullet on April 21. He succumbed to his injuries. The Indian embassy in Sudan stressed that it is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements and expatriate his body. Tens of thousands of troops on both warring sides have flooded the country, waging battles in the capital of Khartoum for control of a nation of more than 46 million people.