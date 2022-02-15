Sudan Military Junta Leader Reveals Security Collaboration With Israel; 'No Secrecy'

The two allies of the deposed Sudanese military government, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have always backed the stabilisation of Khartoum for political and economic reasons. But both the countries have surprisingly stepped out against the military takeover on October 25 of last year.

On the contrary, the leader of the military junta who took control in Sudan last October, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared on Saturday that his administration has been collaborating with Israel, Sputnik reported.

During his first interview since the coup, junta leader Al-Burhan told Sudanese state television that Israeli and Sudanese officials had routinely exchanged meetings to work on security and intelligence issues.

"We don’t have secrecy about this. But no senior Israeli political official visited Sudan to announce it. All the delegations were from the security services to exchange information," Sputnik reported citing Al-Burhan.

He went on to say that the information had helped the government capture several terrorist organisations that might have destabilised Sudan's security.

Further, late last month, Israel's Kann News reported an Israeli visit to Khartoum saying, "The general impression (in Sudan) is that Israel supports the military and the coup they carried out."

Al-Burhan had earlier visited then-Israeli Prime Minister

In addition to this, Al-Burhan had earlier visited then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February 2020 in Entebbe, Uganda, at the house of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and the two decided to progressively repair relations, according to a top Israeli official at the time, who told The Times of Israel.

The Sudanese government, like the UAE, had inked the Abraham Accords before the conclusion of the year, acknowledging Israel's existence. Al-Burhan was the head of the Sovereign Council collective executive, which was in charge of Sudan's transition government during that time, and Abdalla Hamdok was the Prime Minister.

Jerusalem was displeased with the United States' criticism of the military's takeover

Furthermore, Jerusalem was displeased with the United States' criticism of the military's takeover of Hamdok and elimination of the Sovereign Council on the day of the coup, according to Israel Hayom, quoting an unidentified Israeli official.

According to the official, "The country is not democratic as it was ruled for 30 years by the authoritarian regime of Omar al-Bashir." The official further noted that they understood why the US wants Sudan to become more democratic, as Al-Burhan, of the two Sudanese leaders, was more eager to strengthen connections with the US and Israel.

Indicating the military coup that took place on October 25, Monday, the official said, "In light of the fact that the military is the stronger force in the country, and since Al-Burhan is its commander in chief, the events of Monday night increase the likelihood of stability in Sudan, which has critical importance in the region, and it increases the chances of stronger ties with the US...Israel in particular," as per Sputnik.

Meanwhile, Sudanese have taken to the streets in large numbers since the October coup, asking for the military to hand over control to a legitimately civilian and democratic administration, but Al-Burhan's regime has not hesitated to use lethal force against them. Since October 2021, 81 individuals have been killed by the junta military in protests, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

(Image: AP)