Sudan: UN Expresses Concern Over Reports Of Sexual Violence In Protests, Calls For Probe

The United Nations Special representative on Thursday, 23 November, raised “deep concern” over “credible reports of serious human rights violations” to disperse the protesters who tried to hold a sit-in close to the Republican Palace. Pramila Patten, the Secretary-General’s Special Representive on Sexual Violence in Conflict in the UN press release, expressed concern over the “use of rape and gang rape of women and girls” during anti-coup protests in Sudan. The statement of Patten comes after Liz Throssell in Geneva on 21 December, said that they have received “allegations of sexual harassment” by Sudanese security forces against women who attempted to flee the area around Presidential Palace on Sunday, 19 December.

Calling for a probe into the matter, Patten urged the Sudanese authorities to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of human rights violations. Pramila Patten urged Sudanese authorities to take effective measures to ensure the survivors get access to medical, legal and psychosocial assistance. Furthermore, she called for accountability procedures to stop the recurrence of such violence.

“The perpetrators of these human rights violations must be identified and prosecuted,” Pramila Patten said in the UN press release. “I join the call of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for a prompt, independent and thorough investigation into the allegations of rape and sexual harassment,” Pramila Patten said in the UN press release.

Pramila Patten noted that some of the survivors have filed judicial complaints and have taken medical assistance while others have not filed the complaint due to social stigma. She urged the Sudanese authorities to conduct investigation into the allegations of rape and sexual harrasment. Patten called on the international community to use their good offices with leaders of Sudan to demand an end to all forms of violence against civilians, including sexual violence.

Protest in Sudan

Scores of people marched in the streets of Khartoum on Sunday, 19 December, in protest against the military coup. Security personnel used tear gas to disperse the crowds heading towards the presidential palace, AP reported citing activist Nazim Sirag. People participating in the protest chanted slogans, “The people want the downfall of Burhan," as per AP. Protestors waved Sudanese flag and white ones with printed images of people killed in the uprising protests. Sudanese authorities had enhanced the security across the capital ahead of the protests. The government buildings and military buildings had been barricaded in order to stop people from reaching the presidential palace.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP