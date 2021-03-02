Sudanese Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing After Cat Attacks Pilot In Cockpit

In a bizarre incident, a passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing and return to the airport at Sudanese capital city Khartoum after a cat was spotted in the cockpit. According to reports by Al Sudani News, the flight took off from Khartoum Airport and on its way to Doha, a cat appeared inside the cockpit and attacked the captain. The cat acted aggressively even after all attempts of trying to restrain the feline.

Everybody has been safely landed but nobody knows how the cat managed to sneak inside. After a little information was obtained, it came to notice that the aircraft had spent a night stationed at a hangar at the Khartoum airport ahead of the flight. As per Al Sudani News, the cat likely sneaked aboard during cleaning or engineering review. After that, the feline hid inside the cabin.

Another such instance

RT News reports that this is not the first such incident. In the year 2004, a Belgian airliner with 62 people on board had to return to Brussels after a feline called Gin went berserk in the cockpit. This happened after the feline managed to escape from the travel bag. Also, in the same year, a similar incident took place on board the national Bangladeshi air carrier. The pilot had to be offered first aid after he was attacked by a stray cat. Even after the mishap, the crew decided to complete their journey to Dhaka.

