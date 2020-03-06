The Debate
Suicide Bomber Attacks US Embassy In Tunisia, 5 Security Personnel Killed

Rest of the World News

A suicide bomber reportedly blew himself up in a motorcycle opposite the US embassy in the Tunisian capital on March 6 killing 5 security personnel.

A suicide bomber reportedly blew himself up in a motorcycle opposite the US embassy in the Tunisian capital on March 6. The attack which was reportedly targetted at police officials has killed 5 security force officials in Tunis, international media reported. 

150m away from the embassy

According to the European Strategic Intelligence & Security Center, the attacker was wearing a suicide belt. The attack is reported to have happened 150 m away from the walls of the American embassy. Following the attack, the US embassy has posted a tweet warning citizens to avoid the area and monitor media reports as emergency personnel are responding to the explosion. The Tunisian police confirmed that the blast was an attack targeting the US embassy and has caused injuries. 

