Sultan Of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah's Daughter Dazzles In Her Wedding Outfits; See Pics

Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah's daughter Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah got married to Awang Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi in a multi-day wedding. There hasn't been much information released about Princess Fadzilah's new husband, and the world has been trying to learn more since the wedding was announced on December 31, last year.

During the wedding, the bride wore a beautiful red dress while the husband was covered in gold jewellery. The couple wore matching white brocade on the day of the Istiadat Bersanding Diraja ceremony, where they were presented as husband and wife for the first time. Fadzilah wore a tiara, as well as a matching necklace, bracelet, and ring. A lengthy veil was delicately draped from behind her crown and gathered in a floor-length hem, adding to the majestic aspect of her attire. She was also carrying a bunch of white and gold glittery flowers.

Fadzilah dazzles in her long-sleeved outfit

The newlyweds dressed in similar blue and grey ensembles in another ceremony during the wedding. Fadzilah looked gorgeous in her long-sleeved outfit with butterflies embroidered all over it. Fadzilah completed her appearance with a family heirloom, an emerald tiara that belonged to Queen Saleha, the sultan's wife. Queen Saleha had previously given her tiara to other members of the royal family, including her daughters Princess Rashidah Sa'adatul, Princess Majeedah Nuurul, and Princess Hafizah Sururul, as well as her daughter-in-law Princess Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

The couple wore matching grey clothes at the reception. Princess Fadzilah's gown included silver embellishments. She accessorised the gown with ancestral jewellery, including an exquisite necklace and tiara set with stunning diamonds and emeralds. Princess Fadzilah wore a majestic crimson gown with exquisite gold headgear to another occasion called Berbedak.

Weddin concludes with 17-gun salute

The wedding ceremony started on January 16. The religious part of the wedding took place on Thursday at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, and it concluded with a 17-gun salute, according to Tatler. The marriage was then honoured on Sunday with a party at the palace.

The wedding took place at Istana Nurul Iman, one of the world's largest palaces and also the official house of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Princess Fadzilah is Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's eighth child out of twelve. Her mother is his second wife, Hajah Mariam.

(Image: @rudolfportillo/@muash.portfolio/Instagram)