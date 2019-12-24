The Debate
Summing Up 2019 In 5 Words: These Posts Will Make You Both Happy And Sad

Rest of the World News

With Christmas knocking the door, Twitteratis have summed up the new year 2019 with an amazing way to express their feelings and shared funny videos and memes.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
summing up

With 2019 nearing its end, Twitteratis have come up with an amazing way to express the happenings and their experience of the year. People shared funny videos and memes. Mixed reactions came from people with some being delightful and some being sad. The users shared their experience of how they spent 2019 in just five words. The posts included jokes, memes, news, fashion, etc. 

A user wrote, "Year that lasted five years #2019in5words".

The second user wrote, "let’s pretend it never happened #2019in5words".

The third user wrote, "#2019in5words Greta Thunberg led the way."

Another user shared, "#2019in5words When black women made history!".

Twitter reactions 

