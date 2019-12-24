Summing Up 2019 In 5 Words: These Posts Will Make You Both Happy And Sad

With 2019 nearing its end, Twitteratis have come up with an amazing way to express the happenings and their experience of the year. People shared funny videos and memes. Mixed reactions came from people with some being delightful and some being sad. The users shared their experience of how they spent 2019 in just five words. The posts included jokes, memes, news, fashion, etc.
READ: Kerala: Onion Prices Continue To Surge Ahead Of Christmas, New Year
Year that lasted five years #2019in5words pic.twitter.com/bS3ChrW25w— Louie V (@Real_Louie_V) December 21, 2019
A user wrote, "Year that lasted five years #2019in5words".
let’s pretend it never happened #2019in5words pic.twitter.com/zwyvSkYEwI— ♏︎ (@vxdhxx) December 21, 2019
The second user wrote, "let’s pretend it never happened #2019in5words".
#2019in5words Greta Thunberg led the way. pic.twitter.com/8OXKp2nYkT— Steven Cotterill (@socialiststeve6) December 21, 2019
READ: How To Get 2020 Google Pay New Year Stamps? Here Are 4 Simple Steps
The third user wrote, "#2019in5words Greta Thunberg led the way."
#2019in5words— Curly & Elegant (@curlyandelegant) December 21, 2019
When black women made history!
(Miss Universe, Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA) pic.twitter.com/ZY6gdwNIBw
Another user shared, "#2019in5words When black women made history!".
READ: New Year 2020: Easy And Simple Resolutions To Make And Keep This New Year
American and British royalty meet...👸🏽🤴🏿👸🏻🤴🏼— 🗞📰 Yoncé Headlines📰🗞 (@YonceHeadlines) December 21, 2019
#2019in5words pic.twitter.com/oKQUo11kyC
Netflix was my best friend #2019in5words pic.twitter.com/V7LSX69wen— 🎄✨🎁 JASSY 🎁✨🎄 (@Jassymonique_) December 21, 2019
Comedy got me through it #2019in5Words pic.twitter.com/aX8fKBhvZt— Rachel Miller (@tranquileyes30) December 21, 2019
Alexa, play “Old Town Road.”— Give Rosalía A Grammy Committee President (@theneedledrop) December 21, 2019
#2019in5words
It was Rebecca Vardy's account... #2019in5words— Lynsey Jones (@lynseyannajones) December 22, 2019
All Good Things Must End. #2019in5words pic.twitter.com/9fWGAFgIyf— GreyScaleLJH (@GreyScaleLJH) December 21, 2019
Finally graduated after 6 years #2019in5words— Iam Clint 🔥 (@KibetClinton_) December 22, 2019
Puppy, Engaged, Promotion...that order #2019in5words pic.twitter.com/hbcLslM5Wd— CharinaCharina (@CharinaCharina) December 22, 2019
One Hell of A Ride.— D. Breeze 💨 (@UtmostPotential) December 21, 2019
#2019in5words pic.twitter.com/JaCXFQrzFx
READ: Khloe Kardashian's Reveals Her New Year Resolution, Posts A Cryptic Story For Ex Tristan