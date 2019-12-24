Summing Up 2019 In 5 Words: These Posts Will Make You Both Happy And Sad

With 2019 nearing its end, Twitteratis have come up with an amazing way to express the happenings and their experience of the year. People shared funny videos and memes. Mixed reactions came from people with some being delightful and some being sad. The users shared their experience of how they spent 2019 in just five words. The posts included jokes, memes, news, fashion, etc.

READ: Kerala: Onion Prices Continue To Surge Ahead Of Christmas, New Year

A user wrote, "Year that lasted five years #2019in5words".

The second user wrote, "let’s pretend it never happened #2019in5words".

READ: How To Get 2020 Google Pay New Year Stamps? Here Are 4 Simple Steps

The third user wrote, "#2019in5words Greta Thunberg led the way."

#2019in5words

When black women made history!



(Miss Universe, Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA) pic.twitter.com/ZY6gdwNIBw — Curly & Elegant (@curlyandelegant) December 21, 2019

Another user shared, "#2019in5words When black women made history!".

READ: New Year 2020: Easy And Simple Resolutions To Make And Keep This New Year

Twitter reactions

Alexa, play “Old Town Road.”



#2019in5words — Give Rosalía A Grammy Committee President (@theneedledrop) December 21, 2019

It was Rebecca Vardy's account... #2019in5words — Lynsey Jones (@lynseyannajones) December 22, 2019

Finally graduated after 6 years #2019in5words — Iam Clint 🔥 (@KibetClinton_) December 22, 2019

READ: Khloe Kardashian's Reveals Her New Year Resolution, Posts A Cryptic Story For Ex Tristan