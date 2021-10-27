Sunao Tsuboi: All About The Hiroshima Attack Survivor Who Met Obama, Promoted Disarmament

Survivor of the Hiroshima nuclear bombing and renowned disarmament activist Sunao Tsuboi passed away at the age of 96, informed Nihon Hidankyo, a group of survivors that he led till the end. According to the Associated Press, the group informed on Wednesday that Tsuboi had passed away on October 24 in a Hiroshima hospital, due to an irregular heartbeat caused by anaemia. The nonagenarian activist dedicated his life to fighting against proliferating nuclear weapons and is remembered for his meeting with former US President Barack Obama in 2016 for the same.

Surviving the atomic bomb

It was the morning of August 6 in 1945 when the US struck Japan's Hiroshima with the nuclear bomb named 'Little Boy' during the end days of world war 2. In a 2013 interview with the Associated Press (AP), Tsuboi recalled that he was just 20 years old when he miraculously survived the devastating bombing. Opening up further about the incident, he revealed that the explosion had blown off part of his ear and made him unconscious for 40 days. When he woke up, the war was over owing to Japan's surrender to the US, and said that he had to crawl for a long time due to extreme weakness.

It has been reported that approximately 1,40,000 people were either killed instantly or within a few months in Hiroshima alone. Nagasaki, the second bombed location, on the other hand, saw over 70,000 deaths.

Living his remaining life with his trademark phrase “Never give up”, Tsuboi reflected on the Americans to AP saying-

“They wanted to kill us. No mistake about that. Here it was about annihilation".

Tsuboi's funeral was organised on October 25 and 26 with his immediate family in a low-key fashion according to his last wish. He is reportedly survived by two daughters and a son.

Meeting Obama

The most historic moment of Tsuboi's life will undoubtedly be his meeting with Barack Obama, the leader of the country that caused widescale destruction when the latter visited Hiroshima in 2016. AP reports that both the personalities had a long handshake and shared a laugh when they came in person. Recalling his meeting with the first sitting US President to ever visit Hiroshima, Tsuboi had said, “I think he is such an earnest person or has the heart to feel for others".

Talking about Tsuboi's demise, Akira Kawasaki of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), said that the news has left a "big hole" in his heart and added, "We must not only mourn the death of a great leader for our cause, but we must also continue in his path, undeterred, and always remember his words", as per AP.

(Image: AP)