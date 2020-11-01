Super Typhoon Goni Hits The Philippines, At Least 4 Dead, 1 Million Moved To Shelters

Super Typhoon Goni made landfall in the Southern part of the Philippines' Luzon island on Sunday, November 1. Typhoon Goni triggered flash floods and mudslides on the island as it brought together intense winds and torrential rains. The typhoon has reportedly killed four people as it raged havoc across 12 out of the 17 regions in the country, affecting more than a quarter of the population.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) later in the day said that the typhoon has now weakened but advised people to remain vigilant. Albay province Governor Al Francis Bichara informed that three people died because of an overflowing river and one died after a tree fell due to strong winds. The situation could be much worse as damage inspection has been hampered by the weather condition.

Thousands evacuated, million in shelters

Ricardo Jalad, the executive director of NDRRMC, in an online briefing, informed that nearly 3,50,000 people have been evacuated so far from areas that are prone to flooding, including capital Manila. Nearly a million people have been moved to emergency shelters as a precautionary measure. The typhoon has already caused flooding in low-lying areas of Albay and Camarines Sur, especially areas with poor drainage systems. The typhoon forced the authorities to shut the international airport in Manila for 24 hours. The Philippine Coast Guard has imposed a "no sailing policy" leaving thousands of boats stranded at ports.

Typhoon Goni is the 18th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year. Earlier this week, the country was hit by Typhoon Molave, which killed 22 people across the Philippines and damaged properties and crops. The typhoon that made landfall in the early hours of Sunday is currently heading towards the South China Sea, where it is expected to die down.

(Image Credit: AP)

