Superjumbo Jet Flies Longest Ever A380 Route With No Passengers

Superjumbo jet Qantas A380-800 aircraft has flown the longest ever flight all without any single passenger onboard. The aircraft's official name is 'Reginald Ansett', which completed a route of 16,105km. It took off from Dresden, Germany with its destination to Sydney, Australia on December 20. The journey was completed in 18 hours and 26 minutes in total. It took off at 1:34 am CET on December 19 and arrived at its destination at 6 am AEDT the next day.

Reginald Ansett facelift

However, the aircraft was flying a non-commercial service without any passengers and cargo aboard. The aircraft was stationed at Dresden Airport for the last few weeks for its maintenance and up-gradation service which includes converting a new cabin, lounge, and seats. Dresden is Airbus's main maintenance hub. After being revamped, the aircraft was back in service within a few hours of touching down in Australia, according to the reports. After its facelift, the Reginald Ansett flew from Sydney to Los Angeles in just 13 hours which is a quite shorter journey. According to the Qantas's CEO, commercial flights on these routes could be on sale by 2022.

Earlier, a Qantas flight covered the world’s longest commercial route which was scheduled from London to Sydney. The flight safely landed after 19 hours and 19 minutes. This was part of a trial experiment in which Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took a flight on November 14 morning according to London time and landed at the Sydney airport during lunchtime on November 15.

The Project Sunrise

Alan Joyce, who led the project called ‘Project Sunrise’ said that they saw a double sunrise after they landed. The project was a tribute to airline’s endurance flights which sustained the battle times of the Second World War. The Qantas staff informed the international media, that there were 40 passengers which included the crew. The aircraft has the capacity to carry approximately 300 people at one time. At the time of landing, the plane had fuel to sustain for 1 hour and 45 minutes in the air, therefore, it was impossible to fly with a full capacity of both passengers and cargo without getting the plane refuelled, for such a long distance.

