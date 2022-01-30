Superyacht Sales Surge Prompt Climate Activists To Call For Fresh Curb On Emission: Report

The COVID-19 pandemic saw the bolstering of fortunes of the world's billionaires, which reportedly fuelled the sale of superyachts last year. Nearly 887 superyachts were sold in 2021, which amounted to an increase of £5.3 billion in the sector. The 71% rise in sales has prompted climate campaigners to call for immediate curbs on emissions as a superyacht can produce at least 1,500 times more carbon than an average family car, The Guardian reported.

The inclination towards purchasing superyachts was mostly observed among wealthy clients who sought refuge from the COVID-19 pandemic by yachting, a broker told The Guardian. In a comprehensive report filed by the head of the superyachts team at VesselsValue, a maritime and aviation data firm said "It has been the strongest year on record for the number of transactions and money spent." He also noted that rising stock markets and low-interest rates have facilitated more disposable income for the richest people. It is to mention that a superyacht is defined as a privately owned vessel. Typically it is 78 feet or more in length and includes helicopter pads, submarines, pools, which lead to an average of 7,020 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Notably, billionaires like Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich own 5 superyachts, accounting for estimated 34,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. It has nine decks with two helipads and a garage. Amazon business head Jeff Bezos was near the bottom of carbon footprint but climbed up the chart after he had commissioned a new superyacht worth £350 million.

Climate campaigners call for renewed measures on emissions

The carbon emission by superyachts is nearly 1,500 times more than a typical family car. This has increased concerns for the climate activists while they are already battling to urge world economies to bolster efforts towards reducing carbon emissions. A professor of social sciences at Northumbria University, Paul Stretesky, noted that more financial levies were needed on the superyacht industry. In a report, published by him in 2019, Prof. Stretesky found that an average luxury yacht consumes about £3,00,000 worth of fuel.

"The damage done by this conspicuous consumption is incredible. It is not something we should aspire to, it is something we should stop," said Prof. Paul Stretesky, faculty of social sciences at Northumbria University and co-author of the 2019 report Measuring the Ecological Impact of the Wealthy.

Nitrogen oxide emissions from luxury yachts contribute to hearing the atmosphere about 300 times compared to an average car. New rules to curb the emission were due to come into force in 2016. The regulations came into effect last year, however, US Coast Guard said that it will not enforce the rules, saying marine bulky equipment required to remove pollution out of engine exhaust is impractical on many such superyachts.

(Image: Unsplash (representative)