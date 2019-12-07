Surgeons Replace Man's Toe With His Thumb After He Accidentally Chops It Off

A US man, Aiden Adkins, got his thumb replaced with his toe after he accidentally sawed it while making a wooden gift for his then-girlfriend. Adkins who hails from Carson City in Michigan was chopping wood in his garage in April and accidentally chopped off his thumb finger. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and the doctors warned him and his family that they have four hours to reattach his thumb. But his family members were unable to find the thumb. They forced the surgeons to sew up Adkins' hand without a left thumb. But the doctors recommended that they could use his toes finger instead. Adkins who wants to work in taxidermy decided he'd rather have a thumb and be missing one toe.

The thumb is the most important part of our hand which accounts for about 50 per cent of our hand functions. The thumbs are among the most defining features of humans. Replacing thumb with the toe is a very common procedure in plastic surgery which was first performed in 1897 by an Austrian doctor who attached a patient's hand to his foot and left it conjoined for weeks, before cutting off the big toe, leaving it attached to the hand. Since then the procedure has become more sophisticated and popular and takes a lot of time and manpower.

One of the successful operations

Adkins was operated on August 20 at the University of Michigan Hospital in which his left index toe was removed and used it to reconstruct a thumb. A week later when he recovered he felt happy and ecstatic. He said that he can finally give a thumbs up again. On the other hand, his therapist, Kelly Nye at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital's Hand Therapy Program said that his story is successful as compared to others. Nye said that his finger bends and straightens very well.

