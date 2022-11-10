Surpassing China, India To Get Second Highest Number Of US Visas By 2023

India is expected to beat China and occupy the second spot in getting highest number of visas from the United States by 2023, according to a senior US Embassy official. "We expect that India will surpass China in getting the number of US visas by next year's summer. After Mexico, India is expected to rank number 2 in the issuance of US Visas," the official said as per ANI.

India is expected to be the second country in getting the highest number of US visas after Mexico. The official, who is based in New Delhi, said that slots for the visas will open in the middle of November and added that "for various kinds of visas, we would not have much wait time. Each separate category has some wait time.”

The US official also said Washington continues to prioritize India, and there are multiple categories for applicants, such as “students, high-tech workers, tourists, and business." Earlier in October, the United States opened 100,000 slots for Indians who are applying for H and L worker visas. "In response to the high demand for employment-based visas, the US Mission to India recently released over 100,000 appointments for H&L workers and their families," the US embassy in India said on Twitter.

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Secretary Blinken over visa delay issue

This comes after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue of delays in visas in a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “I feel this is an issue where obviously it’s mainly for the US but we will be supportive and collaborative. To the people who are concerned about the visa issues... I understand their anxiety and the urgency, which is precisely the reason why I took up the matter and suggested to Blinken that India will help the US to deal with the situation in a better way,” Jaishankar had told ANI.

The minister had also taken cognizance of the fact that several people have been unable to meet their family members and multiple students have been “waiting for a long time.” “So, it is a really it’s a genuinely serious problem of some magnitude,” he said, adding that he is highly confident that the issue will be resolved as Blinken displayed “sincerity” and “the seriousness with which I hope they would address this.”