Suspected Russian Spy Detained In Norway After Spending Years Studying In Canada

A suspected Russian spy has been apprehended this week by Norway's domestic security agency when he was posing as a Brazilian academic. According to The Guardian report, before the detention, the man spent several years studying at Canadian universities with a specialty in Arctic security. The man who named himself José Assis Giammaria, was detained on the suspicion that he had entered Norway fraudulently while employed as a researcher at the University of Tromsø.

According to The Guardian report, prosecutor Thomas Blom on Friday identified the suspected man as Mikhail Mikushin. Blom also stated that Norway's domestic security agency was "not positively sure of his identity, but we are quite certain that he is not Brazilian."

Norway's domestic security agency reported on Tuesday, October 25 that it had detained a man in the northern town of Tromsoe, approximately 700 miles north of the capital, Oslo, who was thought to be a Russian spy disguised as a Brazilian academic, NBC News reported.

The person who entered the nation as a Brazilian citizen was detained on his way to work at the UiT, according to the first reports from the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. The man was accused on Monday of having Russian citizenship and working for one of the Russian intelligence agencies.

Russian spy was suspected of violating the criminal code’s sections

Furthermore, the person was suspected of violating the criminal code’s sections involving “illegal intelligence that may damage fundamental national interests” and “illegal intelligence that may damage the security interests of other states”, citing a tweet from the Norwegian Police Security Service, or PST, NBC News reported.

In addition to this, Mikushin may be a top Russian military intelligence officer, according to a researcher at the investigative website Bellingcat.

In the meantime, additional information came out about the man and the years he spends in Canada, in the midst of the speculations that he utilised it to fabricate his true identity, The Guardian reported.

Gunhild Hoogensen Gjørv, a security studies professor at the University of Tromsø, told the Guardian that the individual had been suggested by a Canadian academic after his detention. José Assis Giammaria earned a bachelor of arts in political science from Carleton University in Ottawa in the year 2015 with a specialisation in international relations and a minor in communications studies.

The suspect seemed to be interested in Arctic policy and in the year 2019, he wrote an article in the Naval Review journal proposing that Canada should build a permanent naval station in its Arctic area because the Nordic countries and Russia had already done so. He also emphasised the large Russian investment in the area and asserted that Canada lacked the "political will" to compete with other countries for an Arctic position.

