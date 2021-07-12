Suspects Of Haiti President's Assassination Say Plan Was To Arrest, Not Kill: Report

As a group of Colombians and Haitian Americans suspected of assassinating Haiti President Jovenel Moïse have told the investigators that they were there to arrest him, ‘not kill him’, stated Miami Herald citing people who interviewed some of them. As per the report, the operation that led to Moïse’s killing on July 7 was in the planning for at least a month and it was orchestrated during meals around Haitian capital Port-au-Prince and at a home where most of the suspects accused of President’s slaying were staying.

The media publication quoted Investigative Judge Clément Noël, who was among the first to question two of the total 19 suspects arrested in link with Moïse’s assassination, saying, “They probably were watching and waiting for the opportunity for them to do it.” However, the suspects that he interviewed, James A. Solages, 35, and Joseph G. Vincent, 55 from South Florida, did not reveal why they chose early Wednesday to launch an armed attack on Moïse’s private residence. Reportedly, they however stressed that the plan was not to assassinate him.

As per the report, Noël and another person who debriefed the men said that the mission of the suspects was to “rrest the president [at his home] and go to the presidential palace with him.” The Investigative Judge told the media outlet that the two Hiatian Americans said they were there but they “didn’t go to kill the president.” Noël said that both men knew what happened but they themselves did not participate in the killing adding that “they were there to translate.”

Haiti interim leader calls US troops

A stunning request for US military support was raised by Haiti’s interim government along with urging the United Nations (UN) to deploy troops to stabilize the crucial infrastructure in the aftermath of Moïse’s assassination. While Haiti’s interim government followed the suit from the 1915 tumult when the country’s last president was assassinated, Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s elections minister, defended the government’s request for military assistance. In an interview with the Associated Press, Pierre said, “What do we do? Do we let the country fall into chaos? Private properties destroyed? People killed after the assassination of the president? Or, as a government, do we prevent?”

He added, ”We’re not asking for the occupation of the country. We’re asking for small troops to assist and help us. ... As long as we are weak, I think we will need our neighbours.”

IMAGE: AP