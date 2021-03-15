Suu Kyi's Virtual Court Hearing Adjourned Due To Internet Problems, Says Lawyer

A Myanmar court on Sunday adjourned the virtual remote hearing of the detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi citing technical glitches and internet connectivity issues. The decision came as the military Junta killed nearly more than 100 civilians since its unlawful seizure of political power in the Southeast Asian country. Ousted leader Suu Kyi was held under forceful detention by the security forces following the coup over 'voter fraud' claims. A state of national emergency was declared by the forces, who, since attempting the coup have deployed a lethal force to quell the dissident and public cries demanding the release of their civilian leaders.

According to sources of local press and several news agencies, Sui Kyi's lawyer Khin Maung Zaw revealed in a statement that the hearing was postponed to March 24 due to internet blockage countrywide. Additionally, he informed, that when the case commences, Myanmar’s civilian state counsellor will be entitled to hire only two attorneys. The detained leader is slapped with four charges, including flouting COVID-19 rules and the use of walkie talkie radios.

Sources familiar with the development, also told the reporters that the scheduled video hearing of the court was obstructed on March 14 after the armed forces snapped mobile internet data as anti-coup demonstrators returned to the streets in defiance of the military's oppressive rule. Met with harsh lethal tactics, the pro-democracy mob was confronted with the live bullets by security forces that fatally injured 44, pushing the death toll to 126, according to a count registered by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group.

Protesters set Chinese factories on fire

Sui Kyi’s court hearing was scheduled to take place at 10 am (0330 GMT) in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw. But according to the internet monitoring service Netbloc, the internet was throttled at night, hampering the chances of video conference. Military in Myanmar has consistently, for the sixth week, resorted to snapping internet services in order to deter the protesting masses from congregating in alliance in different parts of the country. Earlier yesterday, violent clashes broke out between the police and the protesters in the district of Yangon, and aggravated protesting civilians set Chinese-owned factories on fire amid speculations that China backed the military coup. As several garment factories went ablaze at least 22 were killed as sites were vandalized and many Chinese employers got trapped inside the burning factories.

[Black smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: AP]

[Anti-coup protesters run away when police security forces try to disperse them with tear gas in Mandalay. Credit: AP]

(Image Credit: AP)