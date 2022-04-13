Sweden & Finland Inch Closer To NATO Membership; Likely To Apply For Membership In June

Amidst the furore over Ukraine's prospects of joining NATO in the light of the ongoing war, Sweden and Finland's administrations have announced that they will join NATO membership likely by June. The announcement comes a day after Moscow warned that the Nordic nations' accession would not bring stability to Europe. Both the countries are not officially aligned militarily, however, seeing public support for NATO has increased ever since the onset of the Ukraine invasion.

According to a German outlet DW, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Martin and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson are also meeting in Stockholm in a bid to discuss regional security matters in the aftermath of Russia's aggression, which has provoked anxiety as well as political issues regarding military non-alignment policy. Both the countries have received public assurances from the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that their applications would be welcomed.

Kremlin warns Finland, Sweden against joining NATO

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed media on Tuesday that the alliance remains 'a tool geared towards confrontation'. His remark comes as US defence diplomats stated that Moscow's aggression in Ukraine has been a 'massive strategic blunder' which is likely to bring NATO enlargement. Several media reports suggest the West is supportive of the move which would witness the alliance grow to over 32 members.

Before launching its military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin had demanded that the alliance agree to halt any future enlargement. However, the Ukraine war has led to the deployment of more NATO troops on its eastern flank and further gained public support for Sweden's and Finland's membership.

Ex-Russian envoy expresses concern over Weapons supply to Ukraine

Former Russian officials have also warned that further supply of weapons may divert the cache to black markets. Considering the current situation in and around Kyiv and the incessant supply of weapons to the war-inflicted nation, the former Russian envoy expressed concerns over unregulated arms that can perpetuate and exacerbate the long-standing conflict.